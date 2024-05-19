Learn Money Management | MUSC

Why Improve Money Management Skills?

Learning more about managing money is crucial to help students make informed financial decisions that lead to greater financial stability and independence. Improved money management skills reduce financial stress and distractions while improving students’ academic performance and ability to focus on their education.

Dabble in the basics below to gain a better understanding of key financial concepts.

For a more comprehensive learning experience, connect to the full Financial Literacy Course in Brightspace. Use the discover tab to self-enroll is this free course available to MUSC students throughout their educational journey.