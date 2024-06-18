Ladd McConkey Makes NFL History With Rookie Contract

The #Chargers and Ladd McConkey reached a 4-year deal today with the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a 34th pick.

It beat the QB premium for the same pick in ‘23, carrying the most guarantees over a pick below in the round. Ladd’s agent @ChrisCabott confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/FJsD5rH52D

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2024