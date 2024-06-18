Ladd McConkey Makes NFL History With Rookie Contract
Although he has yet to play an official snap, Ladd McConkey is already making history in the NFL.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Ladd McConkey was a name that caught the attention of numerous NFL coaches and analysts. The wide receiver’s shifty route-running and explosiveness after the catch caused him to be tabbed by many as a potential first-round draft pick. Sadly, McConkey was selected just two spots outside of the first round, as the 34th overall pick.
But although McConkey was not selected in the first round, he is certainly being paid like he was. According to Ian Rapoport, McConkey inked a rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this week that is worth the most guaranteed money by any player ever taken at the 34th overall spot which beat the quarterback premium for the same pick just last year.
While he has not yet had a chance to show his talents on the field, McConkey’s work ethic and ability have certainly been recognized by his new team and he is being valued accordingly. It is safe to assume that the second round pick is going to be a major contributor for his new team moving forward..
