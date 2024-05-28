Know Your Fund Manager | Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

I have had a nomadic life, my father was a banker in PSU bank, which meant every couple of years, I moved to a new city/town. I did my engineering from Government Engineering College, Trichur, followed it up with my MBA from IIM Kozhikode and completed my CFA from CFA Institute, USA.At last count, I have moved about 25 houses in my lifetime, and continue to live on rent in Mumbai. Having lived in large cities to small towns, I have had an appreciation of varied perspectives and viewpoints, with an ability to adapt to new environments and push myself out of my comfort zone, should the need arise.

How did you land up in this job?

As I sat through placements at my B-school, I was looking forward to a career in consulting or marketing as a brand manager. It was a chance that led me to this opportunity to join the buy-side (I didn’t even know what it meant then), when Kotak Securities came to our campus for a role in their Offshore Fund Management Division. While I had other offers as well in marketing/consulting/IT, I decided to pursue this offer from Kotak, even though it was paying lower than my other offers, as I felt this was a very different opportunity at that point of time. It was only after joining this industry that I learnt that there were just 2 people who made it to buy-side roles in the whole of India, and I was one of them.

Once I joined Kotak, I realised that the role of a buy-side analyst is not very different from that of consulting – in terms of looking at a range of companies across sectors, trying to analyse various aspects that improve competitiveness of the company – but with a key difference. By owning these companies in our portfolios, we have a massive “skin in the game”. I started as a buyside sector analyst looking at sectors like IT, retailing, automobiles, media and overtime became a fund manager based out of Dubai initially and later, in Singapore. In 2013, I moved back to domestic turf within Kotak Mutual Fund to manage schemes in largecap, thematic, quant and asset allocation strategies. After spending close to 2 decades with Kotak, I recently moved over to Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund as the Co-CIO and Head of Equities.

Which funds are you currently managing?

I manage currently Aditya Birla Flexicap Fund (about Rs 20,000 crore), Aditya Birla Midcap Fund (about Rs 5,000 crore), Aditya Birla Business Cycle Fund (about Rs 1,500 crore) and Aditya Birla Manufacturing Fund (about Rs 800 crore), besides being responsible for all our actively managed equity schemes.

What is your investment philosophy and how will you describe your investment strategy?

My investment philosophy resonates with “Best of Breed Investing”. It is my belief that all sectors are cyclical – some deep cyclicals while others experience shallow cycles. Within each (sub)sector, there are companies that qualify as “Best of Breed”. To my mind, these companies possess few common attributes – improving market share, improving and higher margins compared to the rest of the sector, as well as improving and better capital efficiency metrics like Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). As sectors go through transient pain every now and then, backing these companies within the sector provides opportunity to buy them opportunistically, even as their business competitiveness improves relatively. As sector headwinds eventually move to tailwinds, these “Best of Breed” companies get the benefit of higher market share with better unit economics, providing faster earnings growth and prospect of value re-rating.

What gives you the kick while managing other people’s money?

During my stint managing offshore investors, I had the privilege of visiting the offices of one of oldest wealth management firms based out of Switzerland, very early in my career. Over there, in a glass case, they display a ledger book, which chronicles actual transactions of various families and shipping destinations ranging back to the 18th century. This created a significant impression on me that our profession is a custodian of trust across generations, and we have a massive responsibility to safeguard and nurture this trust. This long-termism helps me reduce FOMO – there are always trades which seem appetizing from a near-term perspective (either next 1-2 years of strong earnings or some recent development which improves demand. However, in many such cases, if one cannot visualize if a company can survive in the long term and if the “terminal value” is suspect, it may be better to not get tempted as much by near-term narrative and to think of long-term consequences.

Secondly, there are times when money managers are treated as “gods” and then there are times, when they are vilified, when their calls go wrong. I don’t believe either extreme is the right characterisation, if at all, money managers are just human. We have to invest in a probabilistic sense, with the ability to size up odds, and to perform with humility and with right intent and diligence. Lastly, every now and then, we do feel gratified when we meet investors who share their life stories about how we helped fulfill some of their long term goals.