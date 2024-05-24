Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)





Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,393 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

