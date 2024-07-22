Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 897 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)





Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $57.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

