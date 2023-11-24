November 24, 2023


FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – A Kentucky woman left her house early Friday morning to get good deals at the local Walmart.

But in an effort to save money, she could’ve cost herself more.

Angela Killen, of Franklin, Kentucky, said she left her house at 4:30 a.m. to meet her family at Walmart when a “big” buck ran out in front of her, heavily damaging her car. Early morning Black Friday shopping is an every-year tradition for her and her family, but now it has cost her more than sleep.

“He just walked right out in front of me,” Killen said. “This is going to cost me a pretty penny. It’s Black Friday, and I can’t even get a hold of insurance.”

To make matters worse, Walmart could not honor the Black Friday deal Killen wanted. She was going to upgrade to an iPhone 14 Pro to get a $500 gift card offered in the deal, but she did not have a required business account.

“It’s been a day,” she said, but added she’s been able to have a good time despite the circumstances. “Walmart was crazy.”

Killen does not know if the deer survived the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

UK asset managers given go-ahead to launch ‘tokenised’ funds

November 24, 2023
Company plans to buy Barclay properties in Sark

Company plans to buy Barclay properties in Sark

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

Crude oil prices low; US services PMI rose in November

Crude oil prices low; US services PMI rose in November

November 24, 2023

UK asset managers given go-ahead to launch ‘tokenised’ funds

November 24, 2023
Retailers offer big discounts on Black Friday to lure hesitant shoppers looking for the best deals

Retailers offer big discounts on Black Friday to lure hesitant shoppers looking for the best deals

November 24, 2023
The new MMORPG impresses with its realistic graphics, but behind it all there are a ton of NFTs. ruetir

The new MMORPG impresses with its realistic graphics, but behind it all there are a ton of NFTs. ruetir

November 24, 2023
Mainstream restructures debt for Chile’s renewable energy plant portfolio

Mainstream restructures debt for Chile’s renewable energy plant portfolio

November 24, 2023
Internet casinos are thriving in 6 states. So why hasn’t it caught on more widely in America?

Internet casinos are thriving in 6 states. So why hasn’t it caught on more widely in America?

November 24, 2023