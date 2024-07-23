Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Do RHOBH Stars Make?

Ken Todd, aka Ken Vanderpump, and Lisa Jane Vanderpump, the prominent figures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have recently attracted attention regarding their net worth in 2024. Known for their lavish lifestyle and successful business ventures, including their upscale restaurants and bars, the couple has expanded their financial portfolio significantly. Fans are keen to explore how Todd and Vanderpump have accumulated wealth.

Here is everything fans need to know about Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2024.

What is Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2024?

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump have an estimated combined net worth of $90 million in 2024.

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2024 consists of earnings from their successful careers in the restaurant and entertainment industries. Known for their prominent roles in reality TV shows, particularly The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its spin-off Vanderpump Rules, the couple has built a significant fortune through their extensive portfolio of high-end restaurants and bars.

Ken Todd is a well-known restaurateur while Lisa Vanderpump is most famous for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

What do Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump do for a living?

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump are restaurateurs and TV stars.

Earlier this year, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd were hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit by ex-bartenders from their Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump’s earnings explained — how do they make money?

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump earn money from several professional pursuits, including reality TV shows, restaurants, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Restaurateur – Ken Todd has significantly increased his net worth through his acclaimed career in the restaurant industry, often in collaboration with his wife, Lisa Vanderpump. Together, they have established a substantial presence in both London and Los Angeles, reportedly overseeing approximately 25-30 prestigious dining places. Their portfolio includes well-known spots like The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR, Pump, Villa Blanca, and Tom Tom.

TV Personality – Lisa Vanderpump serves as both the executive producer and a leading cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Prior to this, Vanderpump was a prominent figure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Seasons 1 through 9. After leaving RHOBH in Season 9 following disputes with fellow cast members, she and her husband, Ken Todd, created and launched Vanderpump Rules. This spinoff became a major hit for Bravo. Vanderpump has reportedly also appeared in various television shows and films, including Separate Lives, Silk Stalkings, and Baywatch Nights.

Business – In 2015, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd ventured into the pet industry by introducing their own line of pet accessories, known as Vanderpump Pets.