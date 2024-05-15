May 15, 2024
Keeping your cool this summer and save money with HomeServe


Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, and Tracy Chevrier

There’s nothing like owning or renting a home to teach you a few things!
So today, we’ve brought in an expert to expand your knowledge on your heating and air conditioning system which may help you save some money this summer !
Pat Caputo, a field manager at HomeServe joined Marysol Castro and Alex Lee to share what HomeServe does, how it an help homeowners keep their utilties in tip top shape which can ultimately save you money!

If you’d like more information on HomeServe- call (800) 691-5972 or visit homeserve.com.

Sponsor: HomeServe



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to save money at a Seattle Reign game

How to save money at a Seattle Reign game

May 15, 2024
Inflation Is Cooling. Here Are 3 Money Moves to Make Now.

Inflation Is Cooling. Here Are 3 Money Moves to Make Now.

May 15, 2024

You may have missed

How Much Capital Does Your Startup Need?

May 15, 2024
How to save money at a Seattle Reign game

How to save money at a Seattle Reign game

May 15, 2024

How to Leverage the Power of Storytelling in Business Leadership

May 15, 2024
Inflation Is Cooling. Here Are 3 Money Moves to Make Now.

Inflation Is Cooling. Here Are 3 Money Moves to Make Now.

May 15, 2024

Is Selling Your Business the Only Way Out of Burnout? Here Are Five Alternatives to Consider Instead.

May 15, 2024
RIA Edge panel valuations

Wealth Management EDGE: PE Money Keeps Valuations Riding High

May 15, 2024