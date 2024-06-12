Kartik Aaryan went from charging Rs 1 cr to Rs 40 cr per film? Actor says he made Rs 70,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama: ‘They cut Rs 7,000 TDS’ | Bollywood News

News Entertainment Bollywood Kartik Aaryan went from charging Rs 1 cr to Rs 40 cr per film? Actor says he made Rs 70,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama: ‘They cut Rs 7,000 TDS’

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his acting fees, and revealed how much he made for his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He also appeared to confirm how much he charges now.

Kartik Aaryan is the proud owner of several swanky cars. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan spoke about his relationship with money, which hasn’t changed much even though he is now among the highest-paid male stars of his generation. In an interview, Kartik opened up how much he made for his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and said that he was always clear about wanting to earn money because of the hardships that he had experienced growing up, when his parents were always in debt.

Appearing on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kartik was asked about his stardom, and was asked if he has actually gone from charging Rs 1 crore to Rs 40 crore in the span of just five years. He said with a sheepish smile, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama wasn’t Rs 1 crore. It was Rs 70,000. It’s all instinct, and it’s your choices that help you shoot up through the ranks.” Asked if the Rs 1 crore number was for his breakout film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik shook his head. “I didn’t make that much even for Sonu,” he said, adding, “I started making money only after Sonu…”

You have exhausted your

monthly limit of free stories. Read more stories for free

with an Express account.

Invest in democracy. Full access to Express at just Rs 999/year

This premium article is free for now. Register to read more free stories and access offers from partners.

Invest in democracy. Full access to Express at just Rs 999/year

This content is exclusive for our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to The Indian Express exclusive and premium stories.

Also read – Kartik Aaryan responds to massive star fees in Bollywood, says ready to reduce his: ‘It can’t be like I’m the only one who’s earning’ He continued, “Those days, I used to worry a lot about TDS. The tax would already be deducted from my paychecks. I made Rs 63,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama after taxes. TDS used to really worry me. I remember making Rs 1,500 for my first ad, and Rs 70,000 for the first film. And now, I’ve climbed up to this number…” Kartik said that because his middle-class parents were always paying installments, he was sure even as a teenager that he wanted to make money. He did, however, deny that he ‘enjoys’ it. In a recent interview with Showsha, Kartik said that he actually sacrificed his acting fee for the film Shehzada, because the production was going through pandemic-induced difficulties. “I got a producer credit in the film because I let go of my fee. I did this when no one was talking about these things. Because they were falling short of finances, I let go off my remuneration. No one writes this about stars. It is not just me, a lot of stars do this and a lot bigger things. There is a simple mathematics. From directors, actors, to producers, everyone wants their films to work. No one wants to load their films. I don’t think anyone thinks, ‘No no, I will charge what I want to, film jaaye bhaad mein (the film be damned)’,” he said. In 2023, Kartik also responded to reports that he had charged Rs 20 crore for just 10 days work on the film Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. He said on the show Aap Ki Adalat, “Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I double my producers’ investment, so I think I deserve what I am paid).” Kartik was gifted a swanky McLaren sports car by producer Bhushan Kumar after the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as the industry’s first blockbuster after the pandemic. He will next be seen in the film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan.

Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news along with Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the world at The Indian Express.