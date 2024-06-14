JPMorgan Asset Management Sees Stocks Powering On in Second Half

June 14, 2024
MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin


A historically strong start to the year for the US stock market should continue into the second half of 2024, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset management division.

While the move may look more like a grind than a rocket ride after the S&P 500 Index’s double-digit return since January, solid earnings, the end of the Federal Reserve’s monetary-tightening campaign and economic strength will continue to lift US equities in the coming months, strategists at the firm led by David Kelly wrote in their mid-year outlook report.



