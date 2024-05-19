JPMorgan Asset Management Launches New Money Market Fund -Asian Wealth Management and Asian Private Banking

Privacy Policy
Hubbis is committed to safeguarding the privacy of our users while providing a personalised and
valuable service. This Privacy Policy statement explains the data processing practices of
Hubbis. If
you have any requests concerning your personal information or any queries with regard to these
practices please contact our Privacy Officer by e-mail at [email protected]
Our site contain links to third party sites which are not subject to this privacy policy. We
recommend that you read the privacy policy of any such sites that you visit.
Information Collected
We collect personally identifiable information about you (your “Data”) through:
- the use of enquiry and registration forms
- your purchase of any our products or services
- the provision of your details to us either online or offline
The elements of your data that we collect may include:
- Name
- Job title
- Company name
- Company address, phone and fax number
- Mobile telephone number
- E-mail address
- Educational history, work experience and other information from your CV if you provide this
to
us
We may also collect information that we request from you regarding your use of our service or
that we
collect automatically about your visit to our sites. Please see our Cookie
Policy
for more details.
Use and Disclosure of Personal Information
We use your Data for purposes which may include:
- providing our users with a personalised service
- processing orders, registrations and enquiries
- conducting market research surveys
- allowing users to participate in interactive features of our service, where they choose to
do
so
We may also disclose your information to business partners and to third party suppliers we engage
to
provide services which involve processing data on our behalf, successors in title to our
business or
in accordance with a properly executed court order or as otherwise required to do so by law. We
reserve the right to fully co-operate with any law enforcement authorities or court order
requiring
or requesting us to disclose the identity or other usage details of any user of our sites.
We also use information in aggregate form (so that no individual user is identified by name):
- to build up marketing profiles
- to aid strategic development
- to manage our relationship with advertisers
- to audit usage of the site
We use technology on some of the pages of our websites, which may record user movements,
including
page scrolling, mouse clicks and text entered. It will not record financial information such as
credit or debit card details. The data we collect in this way helps us to identify usability
issues,
to improve the assistance and technical support we can provide to users and is also used for
aggregated and statistical reporting purposes.
Security Policy
Hubbis has appropriate measures in place to ensure that our users’ Data is protected against
unauthorised access or use, alteration, unlawful or accidental destruction and accidental loss.
User
Data may be transferred outside Hubbis to data processors such as fulfilment houses but they
will
act only on our instructions to provide the services required.
Transfer of Data
The Internet is a global environment. Using the Internet to collect and process personal data
necessarily involves the transmission of data on an international basis. Therefore, by browsing
Hubbis sites and communicating electronically with us you acknowledge and agree to our
processing of
personal data in this way. By agreeing to our transfer of your Data to third party organisations
for
them to send you details of products and services offered (as detailed above) you are deemed to
provide your consent to any transfer of your Data to or within any organisation.
User Access and Control of Data
If you wish to amend any of the Data which we hold about you, or update your marketing
preferences,
please contact admin or visit the “Contact Us” section of our website.
Leave a Reply