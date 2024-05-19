JPMorgan Asset Management Launches New Money Market Fund -Asian Wealth Management and Asian Private Banking

Privacy Policy

Hubbis is committed to safeguarding the privacy of our users while providing a personalised and

valuable service. This Privacy Policy statement explains the data processing practices of

Hubbis. If

you have any requests concerning your personal information or any queries with regard to these

practices please contact our Privacy Officer by e-mail at [email protected]

Our site contain links to third party sites which are not subject to this privacy policy. We

recommend that you read the privacy policy of any such sites that you visit.

Information Collected

We collect personally identifiable information about you (your “Data”) through:

the use of enquiry and registration forms

your purchase of any our products or services

the provision of your details to us either online or offline

The elements of your data that we collect may include:

Name

Job title

Company name

Company address, phone and fax number

Mobile telephone number

E-mail address

Educational history, work experience and other information from your CV if you provide this

to

us

We may also collect information that we request from you regarding your use of our service or

that we

collect automatically about your visit to our sites. Please see our Cookie

Policy

for more details.

Use and Disclosure of Personal Information

We use your Data for purposes which may include:

providing our users with a personalised service

processing orders, registrations and enquiries

conducting market research surveys

allowing users to participate in interactive features of our service, where they choose to

do

so

We may also disclose your information to business partners and to third party suppliers we engage

to

provide services which involve processing data on our behalf, successors in title to our

business or

in accordance with a properly executed court order or as otherwise required to do so by law. We

reserve the right to fully co-operate with any law enforcement authorities or court order

requiring

or requesting us to disclose the identity or other usage details of any user of our sites.

We also use information in aggregate form (so that no individual user is identified by name):

to build up marketing profiles

to aid strategic development

to manage our relationship with advertisers

to audit usage of the site

We use technology on some of the pages of our websites, which may record user movements,

including

page scrolling, mouse clicks and text entered. It will not record financial information such as

credit or debit card details. The data we collect in this way helps us to identify usability

issues,

to improve the assistance and technical support we can provide to users and is also used for

aggregated and statistical reporting purposes.

Security Policy

Hubbis has appropriate measures in place to ensure that our users’ Data is protected against

unauthorised access or use, alteration, unlawful or accidental destruction and accidental loss.

User

Data may be transferred outside Hubbis to data processors such as fulfilment houses but they

will

act only on our instructions to provide the services required.

Transfer of Data

The Internet is a global environment. Using the Internet to collect and process personal data

necessarily involves the transmission of data on an international basis. Therefore, by browsing

Hubbis sites and communicating electronically with us you acknowledge and agree to our

processing of

personal data in this way. By agreeing to our transfer of your Data to third party organisations

for

them to send you details of products and services offered (as detailed above) you are deemed to

provide your consent to any transfer of your Data to or within any organisation.

User Access and Control of Data

If you wish to amend any of the Data which we hold about you, or update your marketing

preferences,

please contact admin or visit the “Contact Us” section of our website.