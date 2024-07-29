July 29, 2024
Journey to independence filled with opportunities to mentor youth


Last week I spent the day supporting youth at the Ohio State Fair with projects in Genealogy, 4-H Around the Globe, Self-Determined Babysitting and two financial projects, Money Wise and on the Road to Financial Success. 

The judges from the financial projects shared how impressed they were with the youth and their financial goals. One was planning a path to purchase the family farm complete with a business plan for sustainability. One was able to recognize the information he had gained in school was not enough to help him reach his goals and started working with outside resources and this project to pay for college.

In the leadership portion of the requirements, one participant shared how she had been so successful in budgeting her money, that her mother asked for her help with the household budget. There were so many more who impressed the judges, but all of these youth recognized the importance of planning how to spend, save, and share their financial resources.



Didn't Start Saving for Retirement Until Mid-30s — It Won't Be Enough

Life Lessons: Charles Thomas - Charlotte Magazine

Journey to independence filled with opportunities to mentor youth

Your Thought Leadership Strategy Is Probably Not Enough to Make an Impact. Here’s What It’s Likely Missing.

Didn't Start Saving for Retirement Until Mid-30s — It Won't Be Enough

How to Be a Mindful Leader Who is Resilient To Crises

Life Lessons: Charles Thomas - Charlotte Magazine

Investment advisory solutions in the spotlight with 2024 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards finalists

