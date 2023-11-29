North East Lincolnshire Council, alongside its delivery partner, Equans, has teamed up with iChoosr to bring the Big Community Switch to the borough to help people save money on their energy bills.

The Big Community Switch aims to help households find better energy deals and tactically switch energy providers to potentially ease the financial burden caused by the cost of running our homes.

Switching energy suppliers can be a daunting task, especially in the current market conditions but the Big Community Switch aims to help break down this process, offering households guidance and support every step of the way.

Through an energy auction, the Big Community Switch provides a straightforward yet effective way for people to explore compelling energy deals. The auction aims to secure competitive rates with trusted suppliers.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider or waiting for a more stable market, the Big Community Switch is here to assist you.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to manage your energy costs more effectively. Take action today and join the Big Community Switch to see if you can lower your energy bills.

For more information and to sign up, visit, www.nelincs.gov.uk/homes-and-property/big-community-switch/ or call our Home Energy team on (01472) 324703 for further guidance.