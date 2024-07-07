John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Purse, winner’s prize money
Following a week in the Motor City, the PGA Tour returned to the Quad Cities area for the 2024 edition of the John Deere Classic. With two spots in the year’s final major up for grabs and critical FedEx Cup points on the line, there was plenty at stake for those who elected to make the journey to Silvis, Illinois, this year.
One week after a low-scoring affair in Detroit, the John Deere Classic saw the majority of its field capitalize on favorable scoring conditions. 25-year-old Davis Thompson, who had finished just off the winning pace at this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, set his own pace at TPC Deere Run on Moving Day after producing a scintillating round of 9-under 62 which ensured he was the man to beat at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round of this year’s John Deere Classic.
Thompson, who found himself well on pace to surpass the winning tally at the John Deere Classic of the last few years, would attempt to secure his maiden win on the PGA Tour after taking the 54-hole lead into the final round. He would look to follow in the footsteps of previous John Deere Classic winners, Steve Stricker and Michael Kim, and win after breaching the 20-under par mark through 54 holes.
With Aaron Rai back in contention again after joining Thompson as a runner-up last week in Detroit, and a crowded chasing pack lurking and in position to make their own move up the leaderboard during the final round, it was sure to be an exciting conclusion at this year’s John Deere Classic.
Whoever emerged triumphant would not only claim the trophy and a potential place in the year’s final major but also a handsome winner’s share of this year’s prize purse at TPC Deere Run. How much prize money was on the line in 2024, though? Let’s take a look at this year’s prize purse and complete payout distribution breakdown for the field at the John Deere Classic.
The purse for this year’s John Deere Classic is set at $8 million for 2024 with this year’s champion set to earn a substantial winner’s share of $1.44 million; the standard 18% of the overall prize purse for a PGA Tour event. The John Deere Classic purse and payout distribution may pale in comparison to the massive sums that we have seen dished out at this season’s signature events on the PGA Tour, major championships, and LIV Tour events, but even the John Deere Classic purse sees an increase in 2024 after $7.4 million was divvied out to the field at TPC Deere Run last year.
Here is a look at the full payout distribution breakdown by finishing position for this year’s John Deere Classic.
|
Finishing Position
|
John Deere Classic Prize Money
|
2024 John Deere Classic Champion
|
$1,440,000
|
2nd
|
$872,000
|
3rd
|
$552,000
|
4th
|
$392,000
|
5th
|
$328,000
|
6th
|
$290,000
|
7th
|
$270,000
|
8th
|
$250,000
|
9th
|
$234,000
|
10th
|
$218,000
|
11th
|
$202,000
|
12th
|
$186,000
|
13th
|
$170,000
|
14th
|
$154,000
|
15th
|
$146,000
|
16th
|
$138,000
|
17th
|
$130,000
|
18th
|
$122,000
|
19th
|
$114,000
|
20th
|
$106,000
|
21st
|
$98,000
|
22nd
|
$90,000
|
23rd
|
$83,600
|
24th
|
$77,200
|
25th
|
$70,800
|
26th
|
$64,400
|
27th
|
$62,000
|
28th
|
$59,600
|
29th
|
$57,200
|
30th
|
$54,800
|
31st
|
$52,400
|
32nd
|
$50,000
|
33rd
|
$47,600
|
34th
|
$45,600
|
35th
|
$43,600
|
36th
|
$41,600
|
37th
|
$39,600
|
38th
|
$38,000
|
39th
|
$36,400
|
40th
|
$34,800
|
41st
|
$33,200
|
42nd
|
$31,600
|
43rd
|
$30,000
|
44th
|
$28,400
|
45th
|
$26,800
|
46th
|
$25,200
|
47th
|
$23,600
|
48th
|
$22,320
|
49th
|
$21,200
|
50th
|
$20,560
|
51st
|
$20,080
|
52nd
|
$19,600
|
53rd
|
$19,280
|
54th
|
$18,960
|
55th
|
$18,800
|
56th
|
$18,640
|
57th
|
$18,480
|
58th
|
$18,320
|
59th
|
$18,160
|
60th
|
$18,000
|
61st
|
$17,840
|
62nd
|
$17,680
|
63rd
|
$17,520
|
64th
|
$17,360
|
65th
|
$17,200
Even with the absence of signature status, the regular tour events on the PGA schedule continue to pay substantial sums to their fields in 2024. The Top 20 finishers on the leaderboard will clear six figures at this year’s John Deere Classic while the Top 3 finishers at TPC Deere Run will take home over 550k in prize money in 2024.
In addition to the prize money, earning a potential spot in this year’s Open Championship, and claiming this year’s trophy in the Quad Cities, the 2024 John Deere Classic champion will also earn a crucial 500 FedEx Cup points in the season-long race to East Lake and the 2024 Tour Championship next month.
A plethora of stars will make the trip across the pond next week to The Renaissance Club for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in Scotland.