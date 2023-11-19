November 20, 2023
Jobs in Lubbock that make the most, least amount of money


LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you looking for a career change or looking to start a career in Lubbock? EverythingLubbock.com obtained the latest data from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance on jobs in Lubbock that made the most and least amount of money in 2022.

The following rankings of Lubbock jobs will be based on the most amount of money made per year based on the 90th percentile wage.

  1. Optometrists – $221,049
  2. Lawyers – $214,896
  3. Financial Managers – $214,021
  4. Petroleum Engineers – $192,722
  5. Architectural and Engineering Managers – $190,440
  6. Pharmacists – $181,484
  7. Marketing Managers -$171,769
  8. General and Operations Managers – $171,420
  9. Medical and Health Services Managers – $169,354
  10. Veterinarians – $169,338
  11. Sales Managers – $168,826
  12. Human Resource Managers – $164,421

The following rankings of jobs will be from the least amount of money made per year based on the 90th percentile wage.

  1. Amusement and Recreation Attendants – $25,435
  2. Home Health and Personal Care Aides – $27,754
  3. Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop – $28,087
  4. Fast Food and Counter Workers – $28,153
  5. Childcare Workers – $29,801
  6. Waiters and Waitresses – $37,479
  7. Animal Caretakers – $45,053
  8. Drivers/Sales Workers – $51,613
  9. Web and Digital Interface Designers – $55,328
  10. Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors – $61,624
  11. Motorcycle Mechanics – $62,070
  12. Bartenders – $65,300



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Cut-the-Cost: Here's the best way to save money on your banking

Cut-the-Cost: Here’s the best way to save money on your banking

November 20, 2023
Weekly Career Horoscope for Nov 20-26, 2023 | Astrology

Weekly Career Horoscope for Nov 20-26, 2023 | Astrology

November 19, 2023

You may have missed

Cruze's spectacular performance and everything that stood out at the LA Auto Show techcrunch

Cruze’s spectacular performance and everything that stood out at the LA Auto Show techcrunch

November 20, 2023
European markets are in negative territory as investors assess interest rate decisions

Boom in Asian markets, investors eye China LPR

November 20, 2023
Elon Musk vows “thermonuclear lawsuit” as advertisers flee

Elon Musk vows “thermonuclear lawsuit” as advertisers flee

November 20, 2023
Aiming for healthy weight gain? Read this -The Standard Health

Aiming for healthy weight gain? Read this -The Standard Health

November 20, 2023
Cut-the-Cost: Here's the best way to save money on your banking

Cut-the-Cost: Here’s the best way to save money on your banking

November 20, 2023
Argentina’s Javier Miley: from TV pundit to presidency

Argentina’s Javier Miley: from TV pundit to presidency

November 20, 2023