Jobs in Lubbock that make the most, least amount of money
LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you looking for a career change or looking to start a career in Lubbock? EverythingLubbock.com obtained the latest data from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance on jobs in Lubbock that made the most and least amount of money in 2022.
The following rankings of Lubbock jobs will be based on the most amount of money made per year based on the 90th percentile wage.
- Optometrists – $221,049
- Lawyers – $214,896
- Financial Managers – $214,021
- Petroleum Engineers – $192,722
- Architectural and Engineering Managers – $190,440
- Pharmacists – $181,484
- Marketing Managers -$171,769
- General and Operations Managers – $171,420
- Medical and Health Services Managers – $169,354
- Veterinarians – $169,338
- Sales Managers – $168,826
- Human Resource Managers – $164,421
The following rankings of jobs will be from the least amount of money made per year based on the 90th percentile wage.
- Amusement and Recreation Attendants – $25,435
- Home Health and Personal Care Aides – $27,754
- Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop – $28,087
- Fast Food and Counter Workers – $28,153
- Childcare Workers – $29,801
- Waiters and Waitresses – $37,479
- Animal Caretakers – $45,053
- Drivers/Sales Workers – $51,613
- Web and Digital Interface Designers – $55,328
- Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors – $61,624
- Motorcycle Mechanics – $62,070
- Bartenders – $65,300