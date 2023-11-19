Jobs in Lubbock that make the most, least amount of money

LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you looking for a career change or looking to start a career in Lubbock? EverythingLubbock.com obtained the latest data from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance on jobs in Lubbock that made the most and least amount of money in 2022.

The following rankings of Lubbock jobs will be based on the most amount of money made per year based on the 90th percentile wage.

Optometrists – $221,049 Lawyers – $214,896 Financial Managers – $214,021 Petroleum Engineers – $192,722 Architectural and Engineering Managers – $190,440 Pharmacists – $181,484 Marketing Managers -$171,769 General and Operations Managers – $171,420 Medical and Health Services Managers – $169,354 Veterinarians – $169,338 Sales Managers – $168,826 Human Resource Managers – $164,421

The following rankings of jobs will be from the least amount of money made per year based on the 90th percentile wage.