Jio Financial Services launches ‘JioFinance’ app in beta mode, ET Telecom

NEW DELHI: Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) on Thursday launched its integrated finance app ‘JioFinance’. The app, currently in beta mode, will offer users services such as digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and a consolidated view of accounts and savings.

“Designed for friction-less navigation, “JioFinance” app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on finger-tips,” JFSL said in a media statement.

The company’s future plans for the application include expanding loan solutions, starting with loans on mutual funds and progressing to home loans.

Its key features include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the “Jio payments bank account” feature.

“We’re excited to introduce the ‘JioFinance,’ app to the market. A platform that shall aim to redefine the way individuals manage their finances today. Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments & transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive,” said a company spokesperson.

