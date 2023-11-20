Jet2 is saving customers money on winter holidays ahead of Black Friday

Sun seekers can also sign up to receive even bigger discounts on their next getaway

Holiday specialist Jet2 is offering discounts on selected winter holidays to help Brits escape the shorter days and colder nights ahead.

The UK tour operator has cut prices to destinations across some of their best-selling winter holiday hotspots including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Turkey and the Algarve.







Holidaymakers will be able to warm up their winter for less with up to £50 per person off all Winter 23/24 holidays from November 2023 to January 2024. Customers who sign up for a Myjet account could also save as much as £220 on a winter holiday based on two people sharing.

There are also discounts to be found on all-inclusive holidays, luxury holidays and adults-only holidays, as well as golf getaways and short breaks to the sunshine.

Already offering competitive prices for sunseekers on a budget, some of the best deals we found include seven nights in the Algarve departing December, 11 from £174 per person and seven nights in the Costa Del Sol departing November, 24 from £211 per person.





The holiday company is also helping customers save money on flights as the most expensive time of the year approaches, with an additional 10% off all flights throughout November, December and January.

Passengers don’t have to do anything to receive the £50 holiday discount or 10% off flights as the discounts will be applied at checkout.

With Black Friday just a week away, we expect to see Jet2 offer further discounts to some of their most popular holiday hot spots, along with other holiday favourites including Tui, Love Holidays, First Choice, On The Beach and more.