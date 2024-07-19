Jennifer Pedranti Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does RHOC Star Make?

Jennifer Pedranti became an overnight sensation with her appearance in The Real Housewives of Orange County. Recently, she made headlines for her divorce settlement with her husband William Pedranti. Following this, fans have grown curious about her financial status. So, let’s delve deep into Jennifer Pedranti’s net worth and primary sources of earnings.

What is Jennifer Pedranti’s net worth in 2024?

Jennifer Pedranti has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2024.

Jennifer Pedranti is a reality TV star and businesswoman. She rose to fame with her stint in The Real Housewives of Orange County. In the show, she made headlines for her nasty feud with Tamra Judge. Their fight is considered to be among the most explosive ones in the history of the show. Recently, she finalized her divorce settlement with William Pedranti, ending their marriage of around 18 years and 4 months.

Jennifer Pedranti’s earnings explained — how does she make money?

The primary sources of Jennifer Pedranti’s earnings are her reality show appearances, business ventures, social media, and divorce alimony.

Reality show appearances

Jennifer Pedranti rose to fame with The Real Housewives of Orange County. The show seems to have played a vital role in her income growth.

Business ventures

Jennifer Pedranti runs her yoga studio Devi Rebel Yoga. According to social media, she also teaches yoga personally at the center.

Social media

Jennifer Pedranti is a well-known social media influencer. She has over 60,000 followers on Instagram. Further, she also earns money from her Cameo page, where fans pay her for shoutouts.

Divorce Alimony

Jennifer Pedranti will be receiving $4,674 per month to raise her four kids with her ex-husband. Additionally, she will be awarded $1,735 per month in spousal support. Reportedly, the extra child support income would decrease if she made additional revenue from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She was even provided two bank accounts, a retirement account, and complete ownership of Devi Rebel Yoga. William Pedranti has further agreed to pay Jennifer Pedranti a lump sum of $267,811. However, the spousal support will come to an end once she remarries.