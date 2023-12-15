December 16, 2023
Jake Paul vs Andre August prize money: How much are boxers earning for fight tonight?


Jake Paul is back in action on Friday night, fighting professional boxer Andre August in Orlando, Florida.

YouTube star Paul has gone 7-1 since beginning his pro boxing venture, suffering his first defeat earlier this year when he was outpointed by Tommy Fury.

That fight was Paul’s first against a pro boxer, with his previous bouts largely coming against mixed martial artists, such as ex-UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

On Friday (15 December), the 26-year-old American will test himself against a boxer again, having bounced back from his loss to Fury by beating UFC icon Nate Diaz in August.

August, 35, is a relative unknown in the boxing world, but the American has compiled a 10-1-1 record with five knockouts compared to Paul’s four.

The purses for Friday’s fight have not been revealed, though Sports Zion reported that Paul made $2.8m for his fight with Fury in February, with his pay-per-view share apparently increasing his earnings to around $8.6m.

It is unknown how much money August will make on Friday, but is expected to be less than the guaranteed $500,000 that Diaz reportedly earned four months ago.

Paul told TMZ of his fight with August: “One hundred per cent, I’m foregoing a lot of money. This is probably a breakeven fight for me.

“I probably won’t even make money on it. It’s not about the money, it’s really about staying sharp and the experience of challenging myself in the ring with these guys. He’s a beast.”



