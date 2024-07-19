J.P. Morgan Wealth Management 2024 Review

Paid non-client promotion: Affiliate links for the products on this page are from partners that compensate us (see our advertiser disclosure with our list of partners for more details). However, our opinions are our own. See how we rate investing products to write unbiased product reviews.

If you're searching for low-cost investment options, don't overlook commission-free trading with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. The brokerage functions as the investment division of J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, offering several inexpensive investment choices for passive and active investors.

Introduction to J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Self Directed Investing is a goal-oriented online brokerage and banking platform offering various investment strategies and services for all kinds of investors. The easy-to-use trading platform offers self-directed and professionally managed account options. Automated trading is no longer available.

You can trade commission-free stocks, options, and $1 no-load mutual funds through a J.P. Morgan self-directed brokerage account. The mobile app can seamlessly integrate with your Chase Bank account and credit cards. With a professionally managed account, you can work one-on-one with a dedicated financial advisor to build a custom portfolio and financial plan.

J.P Morgan is best for novice, hands-on traders or passive investors interested in professional management. It’s also convenient for existing Chase Bank customers interested in trying their luck in the stock market.

Consider investing through one of the best investment apps if you want access to advanced trading tools, more brokerage account options, or robo-advice.

How J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Works

Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts

J.P. Morgan Self Directed Investing lets you place trades without paying commissions for stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds. You can get started without meeting a minimum initial investment requirement and get access to a Portfolio Builder tool, investment comparison features, a bond ladder illustrator, and much more.

Beginners may benefit from the bank’s tax planning services, a library of learning resources, webcasts, and J.P. Morgan exclusive research. Fractional share trading of more than 100 stocks and ETFs is available starting at $5. You can place a market order online or through the Chase Mobile app.

Personal Advisors Account

With a J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors brokerage account, you’ll receive ongoing virtual financial advice, including a personalized financial plan created by a team of fiduciary advisors. The platform’s advisors match you with an expert-built portfolio with access to ongoing advice and annual check-ins.

J.P. Morgan’s holistic view of banking, investing, and borrowing considers your entire financial picture, risk tolerance, and time horizon to match you with a pre-built investment portfolio. Investors initially work alongside an advisor during the account setup progress. After that, your investments are automatically rebalanced to keep you on track to meet your goals.

If your goals or financial situation changes, you can schedule a meeting with an advisor to adjust your portfolio and strategy.

Private Client Advisor Account

You can work one-on-one with an advisor committed to building a personalized and actionable investment strategy to help you reach your financial goals, whether that’s early retirement, paying down debt, education saving, or buying a home.

Wealth management services by J.P. Morgan include face-to-face chats with a dedicated advisor, personalized investment advice based on your financial picture, goal-based investment strategies, and a custom portfolio with access to various brokerage and insurance products.

Retirement Accounts

J.P. Morgan offers investment options for traditional and Roth IRAs. With the self-directed investing option, you can open either retirement account with no minimum requirement. Or, you can work one-on-one with a J.P. Morgan advisor for tailored guidance. But you’ll be subject to higher minimum requirements and fees.

Features included with a J.P. Morgan IRA are advisor access, online investing tools, a custom financial plan, and long-term investment strategies. It offers various mutual funds, stocks, bonds, and ETFs that can be easily tracked and managed through the Chase Mobile app.

529 Plans

J.P. Morgan online investing supports 529 plans, combining the benefits from some of the best 529 plans with J.P. Morgan asset management to help investors prepare for college education expenses. This account gets you access to more than 100 multi-asset financial experts to help you build and manage an investment portfolio.

529 plans are tax-advantaged accounting that can help people afford various educational expenses, such as K-12 tuition, student loan payments, apprenticeships, school supplies, and room and board.

J.P. Morgan supports two 529 plans: New York’s 529 Advisor-Guided College Savings Program and the Future Path 529 Plan.

Investment Options

J.P. Morgan Invest offers stocks, ETFs, fractional shares, options contracts, secondary corporate bonds, municipal bonds, mutual funds, brokered CDs, money market funds, and alternative investment options. You can also invest in fixed-income investments, equity, multi-asset solutions, and global liquidity.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Fees

A self-directed brokerage account doesn’t require a minimum deposit to open; the fees are generally low for DIY investing strategies. But you’ll need at least $2,500 in your account to unlock the Portfolio Builder tool.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisor account requires a $25,000 minimum balance and charges an annual fee between 0.6% and 0.5% of your assets — the higher your account balance, the less you’ll pay in fees. That means, at minimum, you’ll pay $150 per year in annual advisory fees ($25,000 account balance with a 0.6% annual fee).

J.P. Morgan Private Client Advisor brokerage and retirement savings accounts require a $100,000 minimum in investable assets and charge a $50 annual fee. This fee is waived for Chase Private Clients, folks with more than $25,000 combined investment balances, those who transact a commissionable trade in a calendar year, or clients with more than $50,000 in a Chase banking account.

Pros and Cons of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

Pros

$0 account minimum and low fees

Trade commission-free stocks, ETFs, options, and no-transaction-fee mutual funds

Professionally managed account options

Easy to connect with other Chase accounts

Automatic rebalancing features

Cons

Limited advanced trading features and research

Low 0.01% on uninvested cash

No longer offer an automated account option

J.P. Morgan Trustworthiness

J.P. Morgan Chase has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Since the BBB rates companies using an A+ to F range, this suggests that J.P. Morgan Chase displays excellent business practices and interacts well with its customers.

Though ratings aren’t the same for every company, the BBB assesses all companies by reviewing licensing information, advertising, government actions, and more.

In February 2024, five Chase customers filed a lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase, alleging that the bank charged them predatory and unconscionable fees for unintentionally depositing checks that bounced. The suit argues that the person who deposited the check should not be at fault for insufficient funds and is seeking at least $5 million in damages. Chase has not commented on the lawsuit but did state that the bank stopped charging fees in December 2022.

In 2023, J.P. Morgan settled a lawsuit with the US Virgin Islands after being accused of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise for over a decade. J.P. Morgan settled the lawsuit by agreeing to pay a $75 million settlement, neither confirming nor denying the allegations. $55 million worth of the settlement will go toward local charities and victim assistance, while the rest will cover legal fees. Jeffery Epstein was terminated as a client by J.P. Morgan in 2013.

J.P. Morgan Alternatives

Below, see a comparison of J.P. Morgan with two similar investing platforms.

J.P. Morgan vs. E*TRADE

J.P. Morgan and E*TRADE are both easy-to-use investment platforms with a $0 minimum balance requirement and commission-free stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. However, they diverge in fees and investment strategies.

J.P. Morgan no longer offers its robo-advisor for low-cost passive investing. This makes E*TRADE the best choice for automated investment management through its Core Portfolios. There’s a $500 minimum to get started.

E*TRADE offers more retirement plan options, such as a beneficiary IRA, an IRA for minors, and an E*TRADE Complete IRA for retirement investors over 59 1/2. However, E*TRADE’s fees are slightly higher than J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing and E*TRADE accounts don’t support Zelle, whereas J.P. Morgan does.

E*TRADE review

J.P. Morgan vs. SoFi Invest

SoFi Invest is another popular online option for comprehensive investment guidance and brokerage services. Unlike J.P. Morgan, SoFi offers fee-free automated investing with a $1 minimum to access robo-advice.

J.P. Morgan offers commission-free stocks, ETFs, and options. SoFi Invest offers commission-free stocks and ETFs, but no options.

Overall, SoFi is better for new investors interested in both active and automated investing on a beginner-friendly platform with curated learning content and real-time news updates. J.P. Morgan is better for investors with larger account balances who want to work alongside a fiduciary advisor to create a personalized financial plan.

SoFi Invest review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

We examined J.P. Morgan Online Investing investing app using Business Insider’s investing rating methodology to compare and examine account types, pricing, investment options, and overall customer experience when reviewing investing platforms. Platforms are given a rating from 0 to 5.

Investing platforms generally offer multiple assets, trading tools, fees, and other resources. Some platforms are better for more advanced investors or active investors, while others may better suit beginner investors and passive investors. J.P. Morgan was evaluated, focusing on how it performed in each category.

Business Insider’s Overall J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Rating

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management FAQs

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a comprehensive investment platform offered by J.P. Morgan Chase, one of the largest and most popular financial institutions. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management offers various investment products and services, including self-directed trading, professionally managed brokerage accounts, and personalized wealth management solutions from fiduciary advisors.

J.P. Morgan stands out as a transparent and trustworthy brokerage and banking platform. Its holistic view considers your entire financial picture to match you with a dedicated financial advisor, create a custom financial plan, or pair you with a pre-established, professionally built portfolio. Unfortunately, J.P. Morgan no longer offers its automated brokerage account option.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management fees vary depending on the account type and investment options. A self-directed brokerage account generally has low fees with low minimum deposit requirements and commission-free trades. J.P. Morgan’s Personal Advisors and Private Client Advisor accounts have much higher minimum requirements ($25,000 or $100,000), and you may be charged annual advisory and management fees.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management may not be suitable for beginner investors. It’s best for hands-on, DIY traders who prefer to do the majority of their tracking and trading through a mobile app. However, J.P. Morgan no longer offers a robo-advisor service. So, beginning passive investors should look elsewhere unless they want professional management from a financial advisor.

Investors can access their J.P. Morgan Wealth Management accounts online or through the Chase mobile app. You can track your investments’ performance, research investment opportunities, manage your portfolio, and set up automatic contributions. If you need to meet with a J.P. Morgan financial advisor, you can also schedule that online or through the app.





