I’ve saved over £7k with 20-second shopping trick

A SAVVY saver has put away more than £7,000 just by using a simple hack to make cash while he’s shopping.

Jack Scarborough, 36, says he has always been frugal with money and tries to avoid paying full price for anything wherever possible.

Jack makes money on almost every purchase by using a cashback site

But the product consultant, from London, took this to the next level when he found a simple hack that earns him cash back on almost every purchase.

Jack told The Sun his savvy money-saving ways started in his teens when he got his first credit card.

“My mum always drilled it into me that I should pay for everything on a credit card so I can earn points when I spend,” he said.

“I have always been frugal, I collect points wherever I can, for example, I have a Nectar card – so the cashback site was the next logical step.”

Jack joined TopCashback in 2008 and has now earned a whopping £7,545 in cashback alone.

But crucially, he says it doesn’t require any extra time or effort while he’s shopping.

“When I tell my friends about earning Cashback, they think it sounds like too much effort, but it’s so far from it,” he said.

“The thing is, with social media, everyone is looking for instant rewards and the idea of having to do extra work and getting money over time can also put people off.

“But, if you are patient, it really does pay off.”

Cashback is a savvy way to essentially reduce the cost of buying items.

Popular sites for earning cashback include TopCashback and Quidco.

When you are looking to buy something online or even book your next holiday, all you need to do is check if the company offers cashback through either of its sites.

If so, then just use go to the website through the link on the Cashback app and you can start earning while you shop.

It takes a few weeks for the money to land in your account, and depending on how much you spend will determine how much cashback you earn.

Jack said: “I recently switched all of my friends and family to EDF energy through TopCashback, which was 13 people, and I earned £70 just for that.

“I don’t even think about using Cashback apps now, it has become a learned behavior and I just go into default mode.

“TopCashback also has an app which I have on my phone and it makes it so easy – I can log on from anywhere.”

It is not only small purchases that you can earn cashback on, Jack also stashed some money into a pension through TopCashback.

All it takes is 20 seconds and within two or three clicks you can start earning cash back Jack Scarborough

“I put away £10K into a pension around four years ago and did that through TopCashback, and I earned around £300 back straight away,” he said.

“So if you are looking to make a big investment or purchase it is always worth doing it through the site.”

TopCashback shoppers can either have their money transferred straight into their bank accounts or redeem the cash in vouchers and get a bonus.

Jack said: “I usually exchange my money for vouchers as you can get a little extra.

“For instance, if I have £500 in my pot and I exchange it for vouchers TopCashback will give me an extra £25.

“I usually use my vouchers to treat myself to some new clothes or something like that.”

Jack also enjoys haggling and said he “hates paying full price for anything”.

“My friends roll their eyes at me, but I ask for discounts everywhere I go, even in restaurants,” he said.

“I believe that if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

“Nine times out of then most places will take money off your bill.”

Jack said his top tip for earning Cashback is to get past the idea it’s too much effort and just start thinking of it as a way of shopping.

He said: “People think there must be a catch to earning cashback, but there isn’t, it is really easy.

“You just need to get over the mindset that it is hard work, all it takes is 20 seconds and within 2/3 clicks you can start earning.

“My best advice for anyone just starting out is to make sure you put all your spending through the site.

“You will soon start to see the money stack up and when you have earned your first £100, you will be hooked like me.”