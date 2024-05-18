Ivan Toney left in difficult transfer conundrum as Arsenal make call on big-money move

Ivan Toney previously had a clutch of the Premier League big boys chasing his signature before his ban but the Brentford star now seems unlikely to secure the huge move that he has been talking up

If ever a player’s reputation grew in his absence then it has to be Ivan Toney.

By the time Toney came back from his eight-month ban, he was talking about going to Real Madrid, his valuation rocketed to £80million and he was supposed to be the hottest striker in world football. No-one is doubting Toney’s talent. He is a terrific striker and has done brilliantly for Brentford – and Brentford have done brilliantly for him.









But it does feel like he was on a hiding to nothing after his return to regular football. How could he possibly live up to such expectation levels?

The simple answer is that he couldn’t. In fairness, that was not all down to him. His reputation went from Premier League striker on the fringes of the England squad to world beater during his eight month absence.

Toney did talk himself up and his ambitions for the future. But it wasn’t all on him. Arsenal were definitely keen on him as the ice cool striker they needed to be ruthless up front.

That interest has now waned. It is highly unlikely he will be signing for Arsenal this summer. Neither will Alexander Isak who keeps being linked with a move to Arsenal from Newcastle. Arsenal monitored the player when he went to Newcastle but no longer retain an interest – especially not at the mooted price of £120m.

Arsenal will look for someone younger and, after seeing Kai Havertz ’s success, they can be patient and blend a player in to the squad which speaks to a younger signing. Toney, meanwhile, is 28 and in a rush. There will be interested clubs and Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are certain to have looked at a player who will have a year left on his contract this summer.

Ivan Toney has struggled for consistent form since his ban ( Getty Images)



There is no doubting he is a good striker and, despite his form, could go to the Euros now England have the option of naming a 26 man squad. But surely Ollie Watkins has moved ahead of him. Toney scored for England in March and looks a good player who Gareth Southgate likes.





‌But he has not scored for Brentford since mid-February and has only got four goals since his return from suspension. That surely does not make him an £80m player? Needless to say, people are now writing £40m which may not be enough but is more realistic.

It could be his final game for Brentford this weekend. I think he will go to the Euros as England’s joker in the pack. Great in a shoot-out. But will he get a top, top move? That’s harder to say.





He may be better served seeing out the final year at Brentford and then, as a free agent, surely more clubs would take a chance.

