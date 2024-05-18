Taranga News

Ivan Toney left in difficult transfer conundrum as Arsenal make call on big-money move

Ivan Toney previously had a clutch of the Premier League big boys chasing his signature before his ban but the Brentford star now seems unlikely to secure the huge move that he has been talking up

Ivan Toney has just a year left on his Brentford contract(Getty Images)

If ever a player’s reputation grew in his absence then it has to be Ivan Toney.

By the time Toney came back from his eight-month ban, he was talking about going to Real Madrid, his valuation rocketed to £80million and he was supposed to be the hottest striker in world football. No-one is doubting Toney’s talent. He is a terrific striker and has done brilliantly for Brentford – and Brentford have done brilliantly for him.




But it does feel like he was on a hiding to nothing after his return to regular football. How could he possibly live up to such expectation levels?

The simple answer is that he couldn’t. In fairness, that was not all down to him. His reputation went from Premier League striker on the fringes of the England squad to world beater during his eight month absence.

Toney did talk himself up and his ambitions for the future. But it wasn’t all on him. Arsenal were definitely keen on him as the ice cool striker they needed to be ruthless up front.

That interest has now waned. It is highly unlikely he will be signing for Arsenal this summer. Neither will Alexander Isak who keeps being linked with a move to Arsenal from Newcastle. Arsenal monitored the player when he went to Newcastle but no longer retain an interest – especially not at the mooted price of £120m.

Arsenal will look for someone younger and, after seeing Kai Havertz ’s success, they can be patient and blend a player in to the squad which speaks to a younger signing. Toney, meanwhile, is 28 and in a rush. There will be interested clubs and Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are certain to have looked at a player who will have a year left on his contract this summer.

