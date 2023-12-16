'It's like our dog treating us to a takeaway', owners gush after finding out they can make money by walking their pooch

DOG owners are racing to try out a new way to make money – and all they have to do is walk their pooch.

An ingenious tip to pocket some extra cash while taking your four-legged friend for an adventure has been revealed.

Chloe shared how you can make money simply by walking your dog Credit: Instagram/@chloesdealclub

The app gifts users who complete their targets with vouchers and coupons Credit: Instagram/@chloesdealclub

Chloe, who offers money saving tips on social media through her business Chloe’s Deal Club, shared the hack on Instagram.

The savvy pup parent explained: “You can get free gift vouchers for taking your own dog for a walk.

“The app is called Biscuit Pet Care and it literally pays you to take your own dog walk.

“You enter the details of your dog, and it tells you how many minutes to walk a day.

“When you complete a walk you earn 25 biscuits and once you’ve collected enough biscuits you can redeem these for free gift vouchers for supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and more.”

The proud dog walker boasted she’d claimed £30 in Nando’s coupons and the same discount in Asda.

Her latest prize was a £10 Just Eat voucher.

“Honestly, tell everyone you know who owns a dog – because why wouldn’t you want to get paid for something you do anyway,” Chloe added.

People were amazed at Biscuit and flooded the comment section with praise.

“What a fab idea,” penned one impressed user.

“We’ve been using this for our dog, it’s like she’s is treating us to a takeaway every few months,” joked another.

Someone else claimed: “We’ve so far gotten £20 Amazon vouchers – on our way to another tenner.”

Another fellow Biscuit user said they had nabbed £20 in Nando’s vouchers, £10 at Cafe Nero and Waitrose, as well as £40 for Miller and Carter.

“Biscuit sounds amazing”, wrote another excited follower.

This comes as another animal lover revealed how she makes a whopping £30,000 a year by walking dogs.

Kelly Evans, from Billericay, Essex, ditched her own estate agency to set up the dog walking and sitting business in 2016.

The company, The Fairy Dogmother Essex, is now running successfully, with Kelly taking around 30 dogs out per day.

Meanwhile, a cat lover revealed how she made £2,000 through a little-known side hustle app.

Becca Winkler rakes in hundreds of pounds every month alongside her usual income from her full-time job just by ‘babysitting’ the felines.

The 27-year-old signed up to the Cat in a Flat app when she was away at university, and missed her own pet Delilah.

Chloe’s tips for the app The dog lover offered some words of advice: “It’ll say only 3 walks per week, but you can earn 25 points for all 7 walks.” “When you complete your 3 walks, you’ll also get 100 bonus biscuits.” “As soon as you reach enough biscuits, get your voucher straight away – every so often they increase the number of biscuits you need (totally understandable as the app user base grows, so that’s not a dig) or remove vouchers, so don’t save up thousands of them. Redeem asap.”