Is the Blitz Game App Legit? Our Full Review

Blitz for iOS devices offers an innovative and engaging gaming experience through a collection of popular and trendy mini-games. The Penny Hoarder rates it as one of the 24 Games That Pay Real Money.

With its variety of games and opportunities to win cash prizes, Blitz has garnered attention from a wide audience of mobile gamers. The app is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy for players to navigate and enjoy the different games offered. Whether you prefer bingo, solitaire, or bubble shooter, Blitz has something to keep you entertained. Here’s our review:

What Is Blitz?

Blitz is a mobile gaming app that combines a variety of mini-games. Developed by VLB, the app features popular games like bingo, solitaire, and bubble shooter, among others. It is designed to provide an enjoyable gaming experience with the added excitement of cash prize competitions.

Players can engage in unlimited free play or participate in cash tournaments. The app is free to download and offers a seamless gaming experience with its intuitive design and smooth gameplay.

Is Blitz Legit?

Yes, Blitz is a legitimate gaming app. It is available on the Apple App Store, where it has received high ratings and positive reviews from users. The developer, VLB, is known for creating reliable and enjoyable skill-based games.

Blitz offers secure payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds, ensuring a safe and trustworthy gaming experience. While the app provides opportunities to win real money, it is important for players to approach it with realistic expectations and understand that significant earnings are not guaranteed.

How Much Money Can You Earn Playing Blitz?

The amount of money you can earn playing Blitz varies depending on the games you play and your performance in cash tournaments. Entry fees for cash games are relatively low, and the highest prize is $15 for a $4 entry fee. Players can also earn “Blitz Coins” through free play, which can be used to enter cash tournaments. While the potential earnings are modest, the app provides a fun and engaging way to potentially win small amounts of money. It’s important to remember that consistent winnings require skill and practice, and the primary focus should be on entertainment.

Blitz Rating Breakdown

Gameplay and User Experience: Blitz brings together a diverse array of games, including bingo, solitaire, bubble shooter, and more, within one application. The platform’s design is user-friendly, providing seamless navigation and gameplay. Players can enjoy unlimited free play, making it accessible to a broad audience. The inclusion of various skill-based games ensures that there is something for every type of gamer.

Monetary Rewards and Competitions: While playing for cash involves an entry fee, the stakes are relatively low, with the highest prize being $15 for a $4 entry fee. This structure makes the gaming experience more exciting while keeping it lighthearted and fun. The focus is on casual play, with the potential for earning small amounts of money rather than significant income.

App Ratings and Popularity: Blitz enjoys high user ratings, with a 4.6-star rating on the Apple App Store. This rating, based on thousands of user reviews, reflects its popularity and user satisfaction. The wide selection of games and the opportunity to win real money contribute to its status as one of the top real money games on the App Store.

Bonuses and In-App Economy: Players can earn “Blitz Coins” through free play, which can be used to enter cash prize tournaments. Additionally, the app offers a referral program, rewarding players with $2 for each friend referred. This system incentivizes continued play and invites new users to join the platform.

Developer and Platform Credibility: Developed by VLB, Blitz is backed by a developer committed to creating enjoyable, skill-based games. The app’s success and high rating on the App Store add to its credibility as a legitimate gaming option.

Considerations: While Blitz offers the chance to win real money, the earning potential is modest, and it should not be viewed as a primary source of income. Players must be at least 21 years old to register, and cash games have geographic restrictions.

Bottom Line: Blitz provides a diverse and enjoyable gaming experience with the added excitement of cash prize tournaments. Its high user ratings and the variety of games make it an attractive option for casual gamers. However, players should approach it with realistic expectations about the monetary rewards and be aware of the age and residency requirements for cash games.

Download:

iOS Download

About our TPH Ratings: The Penny Hoarder bases its game ratings on app store reviews and our team’s experiences and insights. We score 1-5 stars overall and for each of three factors: engaging gameplay, the app’s design quality and your chances to win money. Our ratings bear similarities to the app store user reviews but may differ, especially since we’re emphasizing the chance to win money more than many users might. Here’s what we mean by each factor:

Engaging gameplay: How fun is the game, and for how long? Is it addictively fun?

Design quality: How intuitive is the interface? Are the graphics and controls high-quality? Does the design add to your enjoyment, or does it frustrate you? Does the app ever freeze up or overload you with ads? These are all important factors in design quality.

Chance to win money: All of the games on our list offer a legitimate chance to win money, but some are better than others. We take off points if we see multiple reports of a low chance of winning, and for payout difficulties or delays.

