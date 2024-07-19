Is It Worth It to Buy Gift Cards at Costco?

As everyday costs rise, many people seek ways to keep more money in their wallets. Shopping at retailers like Costco can offer significant savings on everyday goods like groceries, clothes, toiletries, and household items.

But that’s not all you can buy at the warehouse club. Costco also sells gift cards at discounted prices. But is it worthwhile to buy gift cards here? Let’s find out.

You can save money on gift cards at Costco

Costco sells various gift cards from popular retailers that you know and love. This includes gift cards from restaurants and eateries like Blaze Pizza, T.G.I. Fridays, Subway, and Domino’s. You can also score deals on gift cards from brands like Sony Playstation, Uber, AMC, XBox, Topgolf, and DoorDash. However, this isn’t an exhaustive list of the gift cards sold here.

Many Costco members purchase gift cards at their local club or Costco.com because they get a discount. But is the discount worth it? Yes! Any money saved is a win for your checking account — even if it’s a few dollars.

If you plan to buy a gift card from a particular retailer and Costco sells it, it’s worthwhile to buy it there. This way, you get what you need while keeping more money in the bank.

Here are some gift card deals that are available now

Here is a sampling of gift card offers currently available at Costco:

Two $50 electronic Dave & Busters gift cards for $79.99

Four $25 electronic IHOP gift cards for $79.99

One $50 electronic Cinemark Theatres gift card for $39.99

Two $50 electronic Potbelly Sandwich Works gift cards for $79.99

Four $25 Nintendo eShop electronic gift cards for $89.99

Look for the best gift card deals

Not every gift card purchase offers massive savings. But you can save even more money by timing when you buy gift cards. Costco tends to offer bigger discounts on gift cards around the holidays. This could be a great time to purchase gift cards as presents for your loved ones, or even to use yourself during the coming year.

It’s also wise to review Costco’s sales regularly, because the retailer offers deeper discounts on gift cards regularly throughout the year. One example is Southwest Airlines gift cards. I’ve seen Costco sell $500 Southwest gift cards with a discount of $50 off or more. Take advantage of deals like this, especially if you’ve got a trip coming up.

Maximize your savings by earning rewards

As a Costco member, you’ll save money by shopping deals. But you can maximize your total savings by earning rewards when you shop. One option is to invest in a Costco Executive membership. You’ll earn 2% back on eligible Costco purchases, including Costco Travel.

You can earn up to $1,000 in rewards annually. The annual rewards max will increase to $1,250 on Sept. 1, 2024, when the retailer increases the yearly Executive membership fee from $120 to $130. So if you join before September, you’ll save $10 on your first year of membership dues.

Another strategy for saving money at Costco is to use a credit card that earns rewards. When you swipe your card, you can earn cash back on your purchases, which will make you feel like you saved even more.

Want to get rewarded when you shop at Costco? Check out our list of the best credit cards for Costco to learn about our picks and the top features of each card.