Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let’s start with an examination of the business’ cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might EVgo Run Out Of Money?

A company’s cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, EVgo had US$256m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$271m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2023. That’s quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is EVgo Growing?

EVgo boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 50%. It seems likely that the vociferous operating revenue growth of 278% during that time may well have given management confidence to ramp investment. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can EVgo Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like EVgo is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company’s annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

EVgo has a market capitalisation of US$751m and burnt through US$271m last year, which is 36% of the company’s market value. That’s fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year’s operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is EVgo’s Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of EVgo’s cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Even though we don’t think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we’ve done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we’ve spotted 5 warning signs for EVgo that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

