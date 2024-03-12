Investor Who Made 1,900% Gain in Japan Wants Change. The Country Is Listening

For almost three decades, Stephen Butt ’s company mostly stayed behind the scenes, a long-term investor in the tradition of Warren Buffett that saw little reason to draw attention to itself.

Silchester International Investors quietly bought shares in some of the world’s blue-chip companies, watched them grow in value and racked up a return that surpassed 1,900%. The former Morgan Stanley banker became super-rich in the process, but the investing world and public heard little from his wildly successful firm.