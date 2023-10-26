Interior design tricks to help save money on energy bills

Luckily, there are a number of decor tricks to help you make your house more energy efficient and save money on your heating bills.

If you’re happy making a few adjustments to your interior design, here are some easy ways to make savings.

How to save money on your heating bills this winter using these decor tricks



10% of heat is lost in the floors of a home (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Here are some decor tricks to help you save money on your heating and energy bills this winter, according to the experts over at Hammonds Furniture.

Thick curtains



Windows are one of the worst places for heat loss with 18% of a home’s heat disappearing from these spots.

Aside from expensive double glazing, one way you can ensure less heat is lost is through thick curtains.

Swapping out your blinds or lightweight curtains can go a long way in ensuring less heat is lost, saving you a lot of money.

Draught excluders



Closing doors can often help deal with drafts and ensure heat is trapped in a room.

However, this isn’t always enough with gaps under doorways leading to heat loss.

One way to tackle this is through the purchase of draught excluders which block these gaps, restricting the flow of heat from the room.

Thick rugs



10% of heat is lost through floors, meaning the use of thick rugs can also help alleviate the burden of energy bills.

These help insulate the floor, making it harder for heat to escape while keeping your feet warm from the cold hard surface underneath.

Furniture in front of the radiator can block the flow of hot air (PA) (Image: OA)

Blankets and throws



Blankets and throws are a practical way to keep warm as having these over your sofa or bed can not only make you feel cosier but can also be used as an extra layer when it’s really cold out.

Move furniture away from radiators



Having the heating on can often be undermined when furniture is placed in front of radiators.

This can block the flow of hot air in the room, seeing items close to the source of heat absorb it, depriving you and the rest of the room of the warmth.

Consider moving furniture in your house to create a better flow of hot air.