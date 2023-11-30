Innovative solar policy could mean more Iowans save money

November 30, 2023
Todd Miller


  • Todd Miller is interim president of the Iowa Solar Energy Association and president and co-founder of 1 Source Solar.

As solar technology has evolved and prices decrease, more Iowa homeowners, farmers and businesses have been able to harness the power of the sun to control their electric bill. However, some hurdles still exist for solar adoption across the state.

As interim president of the Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association and president and co-founder of 1 Source Solar, I’ve witnessed policy challenges firsthand that make it hard for all Iowa ratepayers to have access to solar energy.

Most Iowans are likely unaware that the Iowa Utilities Board, the governing body of utilities in Iowa, is currently undergoing a review of utility ratemaking in Iowa that could impact some of these policies governing customer-owned solar energy. Through a series of stakeholder input sessions, the IUB review is looking at a variety of utility practices and how they impact affordability, accessibility, reliability, and safety.



