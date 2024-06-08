ING appoints Anneka Treon as global head of Private Banking, Wealth Management & Investments

ING today announced the appointment of Anneka Treon as global head of Private Banking, Wealth Management & Investments, starting on 1 September of this year. This is a new role, in which Anneka will contribute to continue the growth of our Retail Bank and specifically to further expand our Private Banking & Wealth Management segment and investments business.





Anneka will report to Pinar Abay, ING’s global head of Retail, Market Leaders and Challengers & Growth Markets, and member of the Management Board Banking.

“This appointment marks an important step in our commitment to further expand our investment business and grow our Private Banking & Wealth Management segment into a strong pillar of our Retail Bank. Anneka brings strong expertise and a track record of growth in this segment, which makes her perfectly positioned for this new role” said Pinar.

With 18 years of experience in the financial industry, including roles at Van Lanschot Kempen, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, and Rothschild, she has gained extensive leadership experience. Anneka built a strong track record in accelerating business growth, from creating an investment identity and investment conviction at Van Lanschot Kempen, upgrading investment advisory for private clients and internationalising the investment bank.