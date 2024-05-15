Inflation Is Cooling. Here Are 3 Money Moves to Make Now.

Happy days are here again on Wall Street. Stocks are once again rallying to record highs after Wednesday’s consumer price index report showed inflation pressures continue to cool. That could mean that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September after a lengthy pause. That should boost earnings growth.

Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, noted that investors are eager to see good economic news so they can put savings to work. After all, there is more than $6 trillion in cash sitting in money-market funds that could be poured into the stock market.

“People are overweight cash pretty much everywhere I go,” Temple said. “They are waiting to put dry powder to work.”

So where should investors put that dry powder?

Think Smaller and Beyond the Magnificent Seven

If inflation pressures recede sufficiently, the Fed could cut rates this fall, and the economy could glide into the so-called soft landing. Under that scenario, companies of all sizes and more sectors beyond technology should benefit.

Along those lines, the



Russell 2000

small-cap index, and the



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight

exchange-traded fund have both outperformed the



S&P 500,

which has recently leaned on

Nvidia

,

Microsoft

,

Meta Platforms

and other big artificial-intelligence market darlings in the Magnificent Seven, over the past month.

“We think there will be two rate cuts this year and that should promote both economic growth and profit growth. That’s good for small caps,” said Jim Lebenthal, chief equity strategist at Cerity Partners, adding that he’s also bullish on the equal-weighted S&P 500 because it’s a “direct reflection of the broadening of the rally.”

Bonds (and Yields) Are Back?

Rate-cut dreams have led to a rally in fixed income, as well. Bond prices rise as yields fall. The



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond

ETF has gained four of the past five days, and was on track Wednesday for its largest increase since late December, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Investors can also still find better-than-average yields, in excess of longer-term Treasury bonds. The U.S. 10-year yield has edged back from near 4.7% at the start of May to under 4.4%.

“There is still some income in fixed income again. Without a lot of risk you can find 5% yields, which are a good value with inflation moving closer to 3%,” said David Hoag, a fixed-income portfolio manager with Capital Group. “The bond market is signaling that the economy is in pretty good shape.”

Capital Group’s flagship mutual fund, The Bond Fund of America, yields above 4.6%, with nearly 70% of the portfolio in high quality agency mortgage-backed securities and investment grade corporate bonds.

Tom Plumb, manager of the Plumb Balanced Fund, also likes corporate bonds. He said that higher-end corporate bonds for banks and other financial-services companies look particularly attractive. His fund owns mid- to longer-duration bonds of

JPMorgan Chase

,

Banc of California,

Pinnacle Financial Partners

,

Charles Schwab

,

Goldman Sachs Group

,

and

Citigroup

as top fixed-income holdings.

Heavy Metal Thunder

Easing inflation pressures took a bite out of the greenback Wednesday. The

U.S. Dollar Index

edged downward, to its lowest level since early April. A continued slide in the dollar could be more good news for gold and silver, which have both rallied lately on hopes of rate cuts leading to a weakening dollar.

Precious metals tend to get a boost when the dollar declines and interest rates come down. It makes gold and silver cheaper to buy for foreign investors, particularly large global central banks. (China, India and Turkey have been voracious buyers of gold lately.)

Investors also seem to be betting that there may be easing from a fiscal—as well as monetary—standpoint in the U.S. around the globe. More government stimulus spending to jump-start economic growth could be more bad news for the dollar…and a boost to gold.

“There is an old saying that you can’t print gold,” said David Miller, co-founder at Catalyst Funds, in an email. “Every government has figured out that they can spend more money than they bring in. Until that changes (which it likely won’t) gold will be a great alternative to cash.

Copper

prices, while flat on Wednesday have rallied lately, too, surging more than 25% this year. Copper is more of an industrial metal. So the pop in the price of “Dr. Copper”—a nickname derived from how the widely used metal’s demand across industries as a barometer of how healthy global markets are—might be a reflection of a still-resilient U.S. economy, as well as recent strength in China, and other emerging markets.

