In the Creator Economy There is Money to Be Made

Barney Banks shot a cute video of himself changing his son’s diaper. His mother-in-law suggested he post it to TikTok. His partner agreed. So he did.

“In 24 hours, we had 100,000 followers from changing that one diaper and five million-plus views,” said Mr. Banks, a former professional dancer who is now an e-sports host. “Why? It seems like certain areas of content creation explode on the scene at different times. I hit the parenting and content creator spike.”

Today, a little more than a year and a half after that post, Mr. Banks has 1.7 million followers under the TikTok handle @iammrbanks and has amassed 48.6 million likes on his posts. He now has sponsorship deals with Pampers, baby food companies and clothing brands as well as an agent to negotiate all of it for him.

This is the randomness and power of the creator economy, a loosely defined amalgam of people who post content, amass followers and likes, and get paid for their reach. What’s not random is the size of the creator economy. It is projected to be valued around $480 billion by 2027, according to Goldman Sachs Research.