November 15, 2023
HoloParade


Japan-based vtuber agency Hololive has spawned a staggering number of fan games, from fighters to Vampire Survivors-style roguelikes to Pokemon-like JRPGs, and all of them were released for free under the company’s derivative work guidelines. But those guidelines are now changing, beginning with the brand’s first official paid fan game, which is due to launch on December 1. 

Cover, the company that owns Hololive, announced the quietly massive news today. With the creation of a new “holo Indie” publishing arm, Cover will enable select fan game creators to release their games on Steam – and, very importantly, “distribute paid contents using IPs of Cover Corporation.” 





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Wealth management sector pays out £3.8m in fines to FCA

Wealth management sector pays out £3.8m in fines to FCA

November 15, 2023
Yahoo Finance Best Credit Cards for Disney Business

The best credit cards to save money on your next Disney vacation

November 15, 2023

You may have missed

Catalent sees weight-loss drugs boom driving bookings until FY 2026

Catalent sees weight-loss drugs boom driving bookings until FY 2026

November 15, 2023
Garage Podcast: Identifying Retailer Assets

Garage Podcast: Identifying Retailer Assets

November 15, 2023
HoloParade

In a massive shake-up for fan games, vtuber giant Hololive will let indie devs actually make money off their work

November 15, 2023
**"Lunch with Visionaries: The Multifaceted Mastery of Jay-Z, Kanye, and Kendrick"**

**”Lunch with Visionaries: The Multifaceted Mastery of Jay-Z, Kanye, and Kendrick”**

November 15, 2023
Label Free Detection Market – Global Forecast to 2028 –

Global $102.99 Billion Flour Market, Analysis and

November 15, 2023
In Microsoft Ignite, Copilot AI takes charge

In Microsoft Ignite, Copilot AI takes charge

November 15, 2023