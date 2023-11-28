Many people often use their kettles to boil water, but the hob is also an option, and both appliances are used daily in most households.

However, with households still facing high energy bills, looking for ways to cut the cost is crucial.

A TikTok user, who goes by the name @dinosaurdannyx, recently helped Britons and did an experiment to find out how much energy and how much cost was involved with boiling two litres of water at room temperature.

Firstly the engineer worked out how to measure the flow of gas used by his stove where he found out that it cost him around 2p to boil water using the hob.

After, he used his electric kettle to boil the same volume of water, where he found out it cost 3.5p, almost double the stove.