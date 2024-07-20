I’m an Auto Exec: 4 Ways I Save Money on Gas, Tolls and Repairs

For frequent drivers, the daily commute can be excruciating on the wallet. Battling traffic, high gas costs and wear and tear on their vehicles, commuters often look for ways to save their money when forced to drive often.

Renee Horne, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer for Chase Auto, has spoken to GOBankingRates about her expertise in the automotive industry. Here are four methods that Horne advises frequent drivers should utilize in order to save money on their drives.

Be Frugal at Expensive Stations

Gas stations with inflated prices — usually stations right off of major highways or in the middle of big cities — can potentially break the bank over time.

“Instead of filling up all the way, consider just topping up enough gas to safely get you to the next station, where prices are hopefully more affordable,” said Horne. “If you can, don’t refuel right off the highway; these gas stations may rely on their convenience to be able to charge a little extra for the same gallon of gas.”

Additionally, another method to save money on gas is to plan ahead of time and find gas stations along your usual route with less costly prices per gallon.

As mentioned by Horne, the closer a gas station is to a highly-frequented road, the pricier gas will be. Taking the extra steps to familiarize yourself with gas stations that usually have cheaper prices will save you money in the long run.

If you find yourself needing to fill up right away at one of the more expensive gas stations, Horne recommends topping off on enough gas to get you safely to the next cheaper gas station and filling up your tank completely once you arrive there.

Prioritize Car Maintenance

Car repairs can add up, especially if regular car maintenance is neglected for long stretches of time.

“Your car gets better gas mileage when it’s been properly maintained,” Horne said. “Before heading out on a road trip, be sure to check off important items on your car maintenance checklist such as tire pressure.”

Even without a longhaul trip in the foreseeable future, it is essential to maintain upkeep of your vehicle to increase its lifespan. Ensuring that you get an oil change or air your tires in a timely manner will save money on pricey repairs in the long run.

When it comes to car ownership, being proactive and making sure your car is routinely inspected will help you keep your vehicle on the road as long as possible.

Travel Light

Maybe it’s summer season, and you don’t need the snowboard racks on top of your car anymore. Or you still haven’t unpacked gear from your last road trip. That extra weight may be costing you money.

“The more weight your car is hauling, the harder it has to work,” Horne said. “In turn, that burns more gas. Additionally, if possible, avoid using roof storage racks as they add weight and alter the aerodynamics of your car by creating additional drag.”

The more weight you carry with you in your vehicle, the more strain the car is put under. Traveling light will give you more bang for your buck on a full gas tank.

Use Apps for Carpooling

Carpooling is also another way to save money on gas and can potentially cut your commute time through the use of toll roads.

“Use apps to find gas deals and budget with fellow carpoolers,” Horne said.

These days, tolls are pricey, and using the toll road every day can quickly add up. But with carpooling, that expensive toll fee can be split evenly by the vehicle’s passengers.

“If splitting the trip expenses with others, you can also use secure mobile transfer like Zelle,” Horne said.

Tolls and gas costs can be split amongst the carpoolers, saving you money on gas in the long run. Additionally, by alternating whose car you are using to commute, you can reduce the mileage your vehicle accrues.

