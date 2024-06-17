I’m a Shopping Expert: 5 Drugstore Buys That Can Save You Big Money

Investing in proper dental care can start with something as simple as buying a package of floss at CVS for $3.59, with the store sometimes offering special discounts such as buy one, get one for 40% or even half off. In fact, for National Oral Health Care Month, CVS offered a BOGO for 50% off select oral care products.

Spending $5 on a toothbrush at the drugstore now can help spare you lengthy and expensive dental procedures in the future. According to Cigna, the average cost of filling a cavity is roughly $160.

“Dental care is a big expense even if you have insurance. That’s why, with the group of clients and pool I drafted, we believe durable toothbrushes (like electric), floss, and mouthwash are important to have. There are even more savings when you buy these in bulk,” Rojas said.