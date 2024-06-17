June 17, 2024
I'm a Shopping Expert: 5 Drugstore Buys That Can Save You Big Money


Investing in proper dental care can start with something as simple as buying a package of floss at CVS for $3.59, with the store sometimes offering special discounts such as buy one, get one for 40% or even half off. In fact, for National Oral Health Care Month, CVS offered a BOGO for 50% off select oral care products. 

Spending $5 on a toothbrush at the drugstore now can help spare you lengthy and expensive dental procedures in the future. According to Cigna, the average cost of filling a cavity is roughly $160. 

“Dental care is a big expense even if you have insurance. That’s why, with the group of clients and pool I drafted, we believe durable toothbrushes (like electric), floss, and mouthwash are important to have. There are even more savings when you buy these in bulk,” Rojas said.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

X Games Competion

X Games Announces New Format From 2026

June 17, 2024
Ken-Fisher.jpg

Fisher Sells Stake of Up to $3 Billion to Advent, Abu Dhabi Fund

June 17, 2024

You may have missed

I'm a Shopping Expert: 5 Drugstore Buys That Can Save You Big Money

I’m a Shopping Expert: 5 Drugstore Buys That Can Save You Big Money

June 17, 2024
X Games Competion

X Games Announces New Format From 2026

June 17, 2024
Ken-Fisher.jpg

Fisher Sells Stake of Up to $3 Billion to Advent, Abu Dhabi Fund

June 17, 2024
Make It Official! Twins 8, Athletics 7: Your Money's Worth and More - Twins

Make It Official! Twins 8, Athletics 7: Your Money’s Worth and More – Twins

June 17, 2024
ADIA teams up with Advent International to buy into US money manager

ADIA teams up with Advent International to buy into US money manager

June 17, 2024
Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer – WSB-TV Channel 2

Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer – WSB-TV Channel 2

June 17, 2024