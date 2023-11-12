I’m a heating expert, what the numbers on your radiator valve really mean & how they can save you money

A HEATING expert has revealed what the numbers on your radiator valve really mean and it has nothing to do with how hot the water gets inside.

Most of us turn it up to the highest number in the hopes it will make the room warmer – but it could be costing you more money than it should.

The numbers don’t determine how hot your radiator is Credit: Getty – Contributor

Most of these radiator valves have the numbers one to five on them as well as a symbol of a snowflake.

These are known as thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) – and many assume the numbers correlate to the temperature of the radiator, however, that isn’t the case.

The numbers actually work by responding to the temperature of the room they are in.

Heating pro Ryan Harrison from energyadvicehelpline.org has revealed how to use them to heat your home correctly and save you money in energy bills.

Ryan explained to the Express: “TRVs are common on modern radiators and they work by limiting the amount of hot water that runs into them.

“People assume the numbers equate to how warm you want your radiator – for example, if you’re feeling chilly you might turn your control to five.”

But that’s not correct – instead they respond to the temperature of the room.

He continued: “When the room reaches the required temperature as set on the valve, they restrict the amount of hot water going into your radiators and this stops them from getting any warmer.

“Zero means the radiator is shut off, while the rest roughly go up in 5°C increments. The exception is the snowflake symbol, which is roughly 7°C.

“The rest are: 1. 10°C, 2. 15°C, 3. 20°C, 4. 25°C and 5. 30°C.”

According to the heating expert, you can save money by treating each radiator differently depending on what room they are located in.

For spare rooms that don’t get used often set the valve to one instead of five.

In rooms used frequently such as the front room set the valve to two or three to keep it warm without your boiler working in overdrive.

“It’s important to remember that little changes such as this can make big savings over the course of the year, which is really important as we head into the colder months and the cost of living is putting even more pressure on people’s finances,” he said.

