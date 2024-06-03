June 3, 2024
'I'm 24, earn £37,000, and bulk-buy cards to save cash (then spent £106 on my dog)'


Day 4

The third and final day in the office for this week means another £3.40 on commuting, before heading out with colleagues for our weekly lunch. 

It costs £18.75 for a hamburger, fries and a drink at Five Guys. I also buy two packs of M&S Cookies to share with the team at £2.50 each – a sensible investment in our shared biscuit tin to make afternoons in the office more bearable.

We end the day by heading to the local pub, with two rounds costing £39.65. By the time we leave, it is extremely late and I can’t face public transport so I use my Uber One membership and get a discounted cab home for £19.88. 

Total: £86.68

Day 5

I’m back to working at home, meaning I don’t spend anything on travel. Given it is Friday, my parents and I order a takeaway, which sets me back £33.60. 

Total: £33.60

Day 6

I take my dog to the groomers, which costs £25. With the additional treats and supplies for the next few weeks that I pick up, I add another £25. 

While my dog is in the groomer, I go to the nearby café and enjoy a fry-up for £13.90. 

We head home and I book tickets for a show in the upcoming weeks, which costs £12.25 – but at least I’ll earn cashback through the platform I was using to buy them.

Total: £76.15

Day 7

As a weekend treat, I go to get a range of treatments done at my beautician’s house, which is pre-paid from the beginning of the year in six-month instalments. 

It means my manicure, pedicure, waxing, facial and massage feel completely free. It’s girl maths, but that is the point.  

It’s also my beautician’s birthday, so I drop into the local Poundland to purchase a gift bag for 60p before I get there (I had bought her gifts already). 

I also pop into Greggs to buy us both lunch, as I’ll be there for around five hours. It sets me back £7.25 for two drinks and two rolls. 

Luckily, her house is within walking distance, so I don’t have to pay any travel costs.  

Total: £7.85

Weekly Spend: £377.48

As told to Rob White.



