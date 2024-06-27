Illegal Investment Advisory 4W Wealth Management, 5 Directors Barred from Markets, SEBI Orders to Refund Rs12.83 Crore to Investors

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has confirmed its order barring 4W Wealth Management Pvt Ltd and the firm’s directors Bhavesh P Bhensdadia, Rinkalkumar Mohanbhai Chopda, Vivek Laxmanbhai Patel, Nileshbhai Chandubhai Patel and Parth Kanubhai Patel (noticees) from markets for two years for operating illegal investment advisory and misleading investors. They are also asked to refund Rs12.83 crore collected as fees from its investor clients.

In an order, G Ramar, chief general manager (CGM) of SEBI, says, “The noticees were engaged in the activities of providing investment advisory services without obtaining the requisite registration from SEBI, as required in terms of Section 12(1) of the SEBI Act, of the SEBI Investment Advisers Regulations, 2013 (IA Regulations). Further, it was alleged that the amounts credited in the bank accounts of the noticee were received as fees towards the services rendered as an investment advisor”.

SEBI also found that 4W Wealth Management and its directors have collected around Rs12.83 crore in their bank accounts with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of India. The noticee has not produced any material to show the sources of this fund. However, narrations of the remarks of most of the entries point towards fees for investment advisory services, it added.

“Further, with regards to the submission of the noticees on the breakup of the amount credited in their four bank accounts, also specifying the amount of advisory fees collected, I note that the Noticees have admitted that they were involved in providing investment advisory services to the clients. Accordingly, they are required to refund the money collected as advisory fees to their clients and submit a completion report in this regard to SEBI. It is, therefore, at the time of submitting the completion report to SEBI, the complete details on the extent of the credits received in the four accounts mentioned above, as stated in the SCN, along with the supporting documents duly certified by an independent chartered accountant, may be provided to SEBI, as claimed,” the SEBI CGM says.