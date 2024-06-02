I Work 4 Days a Week — Here’s How I Make More Than I Did Working 5 Days

The pandemic has changed our relationship with work forever, with more companies embracing flexible schedules and remote environments. The latest workplace trend that’s gaining traction? The four-day workweek.

While it may seem too good to be true, not only are some companies adopting a shortened week, but employees are finding that they can actually make more money this way than with a traditional five-day schedule. Here’s how three professionals are making it work for them.

Protecting Mental Health With a 4-Day Week

“I work four days a week as a coach to doctors who are looking to make a coaching business of their own,” said Dr. Kimberly Reynolds, lead coach and CEO at The Doctor Coach School. “With the four-day work week, I can have flexibility in my schedule to have time to protect my mental health on that day if I need rest. If I really want to work on a certain project, I also can, but this leaves me that flexibility.”

Reynolds made the change after experiencing burnout as a practicing doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was important as my business grew that I made a business that protected my mental health,” she said. “This allows me to have space and freedom in my business and within my family.”

Her advice? “Look at your schedule and decide what day can be the best flexible day for you. Be sure to protect that day and really decide if you want to do a task or truly take the day off!”

A 25% Raise by Cutting 1 Work Day

For Michael Hasse, a cybersecurity and technology consultant, his company is in the midst of transitioning to a four-day, 32-hour workweek with no change in pay.

“Thirty-two hours of work for 40 hours of pay, or a 25% raise if you prefer to calculate it that way,” Hasse said. “Based on some experiments we did last year, we found no change in overall productivity, but everyone was much happier!”

In addition to the obvious benefit of a de-facto raise, Hasse anticipates longer-term advantages as well. “We expect to see less sick days and easier scheduling, so there are intangible benefits which will have value for the company as well,” he said. “In the meantime, everyone’s thrilled at no extra cost. What’s not to like?”

Side Hustles Supplement the 4-Day Paycheck

While some professionals are able to make more money for less work, others are using the extra free day to bring in additional income streams. Precious Abacan, a financial analyst for Softlist.io, has taken this approach.

“Honestly, it’s been over three years since my last pay raise,” Abacan said. “But the good thing has been that since the pandemic, I’ve transitioned from a five-day, 9-to-5 workweek to a four-day workweek.”

To make up for her stagnant primary income, Abacan has launched several side hustles, including freelance bookkeeping, e-book writing and a small finance agency. “These side hustles not only provide additional income but also a safety net in case of job loss,” she explained.

Thanks to her side gigs, Abacan is making upward of $10,000 per month compared to around $6,000 previously when working five days a week. She credits the four-day schedule with providing her the time to ramp up these revenue streams.

“The good thing with a four-day workweek? I’m earning more, while having a better work-life balance,” Abacan said.

Jobs Where a 4-Day Week Is Common

While a four-day workweek may sound like an impossible perk to some, a number of career fields commonly offer this schedule.

Personal trainer: $49,966 per year, on average

$49,966 per year, on average Tax preparer: $55,985 per year

$55,985 per year Wedding planner: $46,298 per year

$46,298 per year Payroll clerk: $44,731 per year

$44,731 per year Marketing coordinator: $49,526 per year

Even as the pandemic has prompted more employers to offer flexible schedules like the four-day workweek, remember that in many of these fields, employees are still logging 40 hours by working 10-hour days. But the extra day off can provide a drastic improvement in work-life balance, allowing for better mental health, the ability to pursue side gigs and simply more personal time.

