I Moved Home After College. I Don’t Pay Rent and See My Family.

Angle down icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing down. Luke Macy lives with his three siblings, parents, and grandfather. Courtesy Luke Macy

After college, I started living with my siblings, parents, and grandpa.

It was difficult reverting from the independence of college to living with six other people.

But it’s helpful as look for a job I actually want, and it’s often fun living with my family.

It’s hard to feel like you’re moving backward in life, but it’s a little easier when you’re supported by the people you love.

In May, after I graduated from college, I left behind everything I had known for the past four years: my dorm, my job, and my friends. Without a job lined up and very little in my savings, I resorted to moving back in with my parents.

However, I wasn’t just returning to my parents, but also my two younger sisters, my younger brother, and my grandfather, who moved in with my family last fall to be closer to his daughters. Moving back home wasn’t my first choice, but there have been some positives to come out of the experience.

My parents don’t charge me rent

In the spring, I was hopeful about a few jobs, but they didn’t work out. My parents told me they’d be happy to have me move back in, and they wouldn’t charge me rent while I kept searching for a job. I still have to help around the house in other ways, like taking a larger portion of household chores, maintaining my family’s streaming services, and helping pay for insurance, but at least I don’t have to worry about rent.

My parents’ support has allowed me to focus on finding a job that I want or will boost my career rather than settling for a job I hate just to pay the bills. It’s also given me time to research and think about long-term aspirations, like writing a book.

There are seven different personalities, all living under the same roof

Even though we live together, my family and I don’t get along 100% of the time. In college, I often chose to be around people with similar traits and views. At home, I have to learn to live with my family members because I certainly can’t change them.

Each of my siblings has a roughly two-year age gap, so there’s a lot of sibling rivalry. Two parents having to split their affections between four children also guarantees competition.

My sisters both take after my dad’s Type A personality as well, and sometimes, they can stress me out. It’s not exactly ideal for a living environment, but I’ve learned to make do with what I have.

It’s also tense whenever politics get brought up. My grandfather is a Trump-loving Republican, my parents are right-of-center, and I’m more liberal. We don’t always see eye-to-eye, and it’s almost impossible not to feel drowned out when I’m younger and in the household’s minority viewpoint.

Luke Macy is enjoying living with his family. Courtesy Luke Macy

It’s a crowded household, but I’m happy to call it ‘home’

Living in the house where I grew up is nostalgic. I can take in the memories of my carefree childhood before I’m forced to fend for myself as an adult.

I can also enjoy quality time with my family as my grandpa grows older and my siblings prepare to go their separate ways for college. Most nights, we’ll break out a board game, watch a movie together, or just eat with each other around the dining table.

It’s nice to interact with my family face-to-face rather than having to turn to my phone to text or call. They’re available to talk about my day, give me advice, or comfort me when I’m really struggling with the job search.

I’m sad that the end of my time at home is rapidly approaching. Despite the unfortunate circumstances that caused it, I’ve enjoyed getting to spend time with all three generations of my family.