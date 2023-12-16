I converted my car into a 'no-build build' micro RV for under $100

A CAR camper has revealed how he turned his small sedan into a min-RV for him to live out of.

The van lifer shared up-close details of his car living setup with a YouTube creator who uses her channel to “spread a message of hope” to other car campers like her.

The video featured her talking to Tim, who showed her viewers how he converted his tiny Toyota Scion into a micro camper Credit: YouTube/Glorious Life On Wheels

Inside his little car, Tim has running water, a cook stove and a unique toilet Credit: YouTube/Glorious Life On Wheels

Carol (@gloriouslifeonwheels3621) “shares stories of people who have often began pursuing adventure, friendship and spiritual growth while living in vans, campers, or even cars,” according to her account.

The 70-year-old creator titled one of her posts: “Vanlife Tour: Turn a Tiny Car Into an RV for Under $100!!”

The video featured her talking to Tim, who showed her viewers how he converted his tiny Toyota Scion into a micro camper.

“Can you believe it is possible to turn a tiny car into an RV for under $100,” she stated in the caption.

“If you want to see how just watch this video of how one solo van traveler did just that. So many folks are forced to become nomads or join van life due to escalating rents,

“However, they are often living on social security and don’t have the resources to buy an RV or even a minivan.”

The YouTuber said the goal of her video with Tim is to “show how anyone can take the vehicle they have even if it is quite small.”

“And convert it into a liveable space for as long as necessary so they do not have to be on the street,” she added in the caption.

Inside his little car, Tim has running water, a cook stove and a unique toilet.

He said his entire mini RV set-up cost his $100.

“So someone who’s on a really tight budget who just has a little car like this could get it all outfitted for under a hundred dollars,” Carol stated.

She said: “All in a space much smaller than that of most bathrooms in small apartments.”

Tim explained that, because of his background and upbringing in Malaysia, he’s used to living in difficult circumstances.

He showed that his bed was set up on top of the back seat on the vehicle’s passenger side.

“I see that you have your front seat moved up so that gives you a little extra space,” Carol noted.

The bed set up extended to the back of his car where the trunk would be.

Tim showed that he has containers and other miscellaneous things that he moves back and forth from the back to the front seat of his car to make it possible for him to sleep comfortably.

His bed is made up of a self-inflated air mattress and some foam for camping.

All of Tim’s cooking supplies are stored in the back of his car.

Carol called his set-up a no-build-build RV.

In the trunk of his car, the car camper also had a rack that had bins containing his clothing on top.

Of course, the car also had a power bank to power his cooking area, charge things and run his cooling fan.

To use the bathroom, Tim said he had a cup to pee in.

But to do any more than that, he actually has a handmade device that he created from a chair.

For it, he removed the back and cut the middle of the seat out.