I cash in £3k a week from my side hustle

A SINGLE mum has revealed that she makes thousands of pounds a week just by working a few hours on a side hustle.

Melanie Forsyth revealed that she now makes four times what she did in her old corporate job, for far less work.

Taking to TikTok, she said: “I spend three hours a day on my side hustle and then spend the rest of the day going out to eat and chilling with friends because I now make four times my old corporate salary.

The busy mum explained that she makes her money through affiliate marketing, which involves promoting other people’s products online.

For every sale that is made after a person clicks on a link that you directed them to, you will earn comission.

“This one is great if you are broke and you don’t have a lot of time”, she said.

Melanie explained that one of the companies she does affiliate marketing for is Amazon.

Demonstrating how to sign up to do this, she said you need to head to the Amazon website, and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Then, under the “make money with us” section, click on the “become an affiliate” link.

You will then be directed to sign up for a free account.

Next, head back to the website and search for a product you would like to promote.

Melanie chose some patio furniture as an example, and picked a product that was selling really well on the site.

After clicking on the product, and clicking on the ‘text’ button at the top of the page, you will then be given a unique affiliate link.

To promote the product, you can then set up a business account on Pinterest.

Paste the image and description of the product from the Amazon website, and then add your affiliate link.

“This is really important, as that’s how you’re going to get paid”, she said.

Do I need to pay tax on my side hustle income? MANY people feeling strapped for cash are boosting their bank balance with a side hustle. The good news is, there are plenty of simple ways to earn some additional income – but you need to know the rules. When you’re employed the company you work for takes the tax from your earnings and pays HMRC so you don’t have to. But anyone earning extra cash, for example from selling things online or dog walking, may have to do it themselves. Stephen Moor, head of employment at law firm Ashfords, said: “Caution should be taken if you’re earning an additional income, as this is likely to be taxable. “The side hustle could be treated as taxable trading income, which can include providing services or selling products.” You can make a gross income of up to £1,000 a year tax-free via the trading allowance, but over this and you’ll usually need to pay tax. Stephen added: “You need to register for a self-assessment at HMRC to ensure you are paying the correct amount of tax. “The applicable tax bands and the amount of tax you need to pay will depend on your income.” If you fail to file a tax return you could end up with a surprise bill from HMRC later on asking you to pay the tax you owe – plus extra fees on top.

Now, any time anyone clicks on the link and buys the product, you will earn money.

Melanie's video, which was posted under the username @melthe.affiliate

TikTok users raced to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts on her tips.

