I Canceled My Gym Membership To Work Out At Home: Here’s How Much I’m Saving

Mike Julom gained muscle and confidence at the gym, but the costs began outweighing the rewards.

“Paying $180 a month for my CrossFit membership became a significant burden, especially after getting married and having a child,” Julom said. “We needed to cut down on expenses; the CrossFit membership was a logical place to start.”

Julom canceled his CrossFit membership and, as an alternative, began working out at home.

“Converting our garage into a home gym was an investment,” Julom said. “But we saw it as a long-term solution that would eventually pay off and provide a sustainable way to maintain our fitness.”

The hidden costs of gym membership can also add up, such as child care, parking fees, durable workout clothes, gas and transportation expenses.

Here’s what Mike and other fitness experts said about how you can save money by canceling your gym membership while still meeting your workout goals.

No More Membership Fees

Working out at home can immediately save you between $30 and $70 per month, according to Statista, which can add up over time. Additionally, some gyms include initiation and yearly charges on your monthly bill. Annual gym fees can cost as much as $500-$700.

“Gym memberships tend to go unused, unfortunately, which can make them an unnecessary expense,” said Sara Brannin-Mooser, founder of Stoking Radiance Fitness. “Many people hope that the monthly financial obligation of going to the gym will motivate them to go and work out. But often, it’s not enough.”

Transportation Savings

Julom said working out at home rather than going to the gym several times a week saved him an average of $200 a month on gas and wear and tear on his car.

“Over time, this added up significantly,” he said. “It contributed to our overall financial stability and allowed us to invest in other areas of our lives.”

Building a Home Gym Eventually Pays Off

Building a home gym from scratch might be expensive at first, but it pays off in the long run.

“We’re around three years into our home gym investment, and by saving $200 a month, it should pay for itself in about another two years, and we have a free gym membership,” Julom said.

You can find home gym equipment at a discount on Amazon, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or other online retailers, Brannin-Mooser suggested.

“It’s important to consider the quality of the equipment and how you hope to use it,” Brannin-Mooser said. “For example, there are low-cost treadmills that really are meant for just walking. I would not recommend buying one of these if you are hoping to use them for running.”

However, many effective exercises require minimal or no equipment. Even a pair of dumbbells, resistance bands or a yoga mat can go a long way.

Online Workouts Are Often Less Expensive

Online workout subscriptions, like you can find on YouTube and fitness apps, have associated costs, but they are a fraction of what you’ll pay for a gym membership. For example, a YouTube subscription can cost from $14 to $23 a month, depending on your plan. However, you have access to hundreds of fitness YouTube channels to suit your fitness needs.

“You need to figure out what your goal is and make a plan for yourself,” Brannin-Mooser said.

High-Tech Solutions Can Help You Save

Personalized digital workouts, at-home personal training services and even AI workouts are other alternatives to gym memberships.

“These data-informed insights help users understand their progress, identify patterns, and make smart decisions to proactively improve their overall well-being,” said Josh York, founder of GYMGUYZ.

Reduces Temptations

Working out at home can reduce the temptation to buy workout gear or spend an extra $5-$7 at a nearby smoothie bar.

Julom said, “The convenience of home workouts means you’re more likely to stick to a routine, which maximizes the value of your investment in your health.”

