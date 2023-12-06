I asked my accountant how to get ahead of taxes this year, and she gave me 3 tips to save money

Our experts answer readers’ tax questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess tax products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

I reached out to my accountant to ask what I can do to get a head start on my taxes in December.

While I can keep making contributions to things like my SEP IRA next year, a head start is a good idea.

In late October, I started auditing my finances for the year. I wanted to understand where I stood financially before the end of the year. Usually, I wait until the new year to make money goals and set a spending budget. I wanted to not only be aware of financial mistakes I need to stop making but also take advantage of end-of-year tax opportunities that I tend to miss out on.

A few weeks ago, I reached out to my accountant, Katie Gallo, and asked her to audit my finances to share a few actions I can take before December 31 to save money on my 2023 tax bill. Here’s what my accountant suggested.

1. Maximize retirement contributions

I didn’t start saving for retirement until I turned 30. One of my goals every year is to stay on top of contributing to my retirement fund. Though as the months go by and other expenses amount, I’m not always the best at finding the cash to put into that account.

Gallo first recommended that I focus on ways to maximize my retirement contributions. Since I’m self-employed, I have a SEP IRA retirement account and can contribute to it in two different ways. First, I can contribute a maximum of 25% of my salary as a company to my SEP IRA, which can count toward reducing taxable income from my business. But Gallo reminded me that I can also put in a maximum of $6,500 into my SEP IRA in employee contributions.

“This contribution reduces your taxable W-2 wages and related payroll taxes,” she said.

I looked at how much I have contributed from personal funds so far this year and realized that If I can pull together more cash, there’s still an opportunity to meet that maximum contribution for the year. But to do this, I’ll have to watch my end of year spending closely so that I can find an extra $1,000 to put toward my retirement account.

Now that I’m aware of this, it will impact money decisions I make in the final month of the year. For example, I was planning on booking a few vacations for next year. Instead, I’ll pause that goal so that I can use any extra money I have to make that retirement contribution happen.

Even though there’s an opportunity to do this early next year as well and have it count when I’m filing taxes, I don’t want to have to worry about coming up with the cash then to meet this retirement goal of mine. I’ll likely have new savings goals in 2024 that I’d prefer to focus on instead.

2. Put money aside for taxes on gifts or bonuses

Since my business operates as an S Corp, Gallo said that I’m able to take an annual bonus and that doing that can benefit my tax bill.

“Taking an annual bonus not only helps you celebrate your hard work this year, but it allows you to reduce your taxable income for your business,” she said.

After she suggested that, we sat down to look over my financial performance for the year so far to figure out a bonus that aligns with my profitability goal and doesn’t drain the business of cash flow needed for upcoming expenses.

I asked Gallo about those who might be receiving bonuses at work this year. I wondered if they’d have to pay taxes on that money or if they could look at that lump sum of cash and use it all for whatever they’d like.

“Most of the time your end of year bonus is taxed as income,” she said. “If the company puts the bonus in through payroll, taxes will be taken out for you, so there’s no worry. You’ll be able to see how much you net after they take the taxes out.”

But if your boss writes you a check for your bonus and hands it to you, Gallo said there is usually a 1099 implication that can come with that money.

“The bonus check could be hit with federal income and payroll taxes,” she said.

However, she said that gift cards or an amount under $600 are usually exempt from taxes.

3. Do a transaction analysis to look for missed deductions

One of the most popular ways to reduce your tax bill is through tax deductions. Based on how you file taxes and whether you’re an employee or a business owner, you can deduct different expenses. Gallo said that while looking over expenses and categorizing them is something people might start doing a month before tax season, the end of the year is a great time to get a head start.

She recommended that we perform a detailed review of my business and personal ledgers to make sure no deductions are overlooked. That way we can rectify any misclassifications or missed deductions before the year ends. A big perk of doing this is that if we notice my projected tax bill for 2023 will be high, I can pre-plan for next year and get ahead of buying items that are tax deductible.

For example, I know that I need to purchase a new computer for work, a projector for my office, and other supplies. I can wait until early 2024, but if those items are purchased before the end of the year, Gallo said that it could help me reduce my tax bill and be beneficial.

While I usually don’t reach out to my accountant for tax planning until the start of a new year, I found that doing it early this year gave me things to plan for that could save me money on my 2023 tax bill. Gallo recommended others either start auditing their finances themselves or reaching out to their accountant before the year ends.

“This time of year is the best time to chat with your accountant, because likely they are not in tax preparation mode yet and instead in review or advisory mode,” she said. “It’s better to know ahead of time what is going on with your finances and tax bill so you can plan for it and have clarity before the new year hits.”