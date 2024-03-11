Hundreds take Shamrock Splash to raise money for Save the Harbor/Save the Bay - Boston News, Weather, Sports

March 11, 2024
BOSTON (WHDH) – Hundreds of brave souls plunged into Boston Harbor at Constitution Beach in East Boston on Sunday as part of the 14th annual Shamrock Splash, which raises funds to support free events and programs on the region’s public beaches.

The JetBlue Shamrock Splash is Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s biggest event of the year and included games, food, music, and more.

Participants competed for round trip flights from JetBlue for biggest fundraiser and best costume.

The funds raised will support Save the Harbor’s Better Beaches Program partnership with the Department of Conservation & Recreation.

