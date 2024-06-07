Hundreds of bikers gather in Brookside to raise money for Make-A-Wish | News

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of bikers were in Brookside to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

The 21st annual Rumble & Roll rally had the bikers stage at the University of Tulsa then cruise down to Brookside led by a 5-year-old girl named Mila who is a Make-A-Wish recipient.

At the end of the ride, they enjoyed a street party with food, a DJ and prizes.

FOX23 spoke with Jane Rohweder with Make-A-Wish who talked about the kind of reaction the event gets.

“A lot of them cover their ears because it’s very loud, but there’s cheers and just excitement because it’s something to see. It’s a lot of bikes, they come in at the same time and they are loud but it’s so exciting,” Rohweder said.

Rohweder said it’s one of her favorite events every year.

“I love seeing the generosity of our local motorcycle community and the joy this event brings to participants,” Rohweder said.

The bikers paid $20 per person to take part in the rally with 100% of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.

Every rider is also entered to win a $2,500 Myers-Duren Harley Davidson shopping spree.