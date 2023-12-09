How To Turn Your Interests Into Money

Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Having a side gig is a great way to bring in some extra money and can provide a cushion if you are laid off, downsized or decide to switch jobs. If driving for Uber or shopping for Instacart doesn’t appeal, don’t despair. There are ways to turn what you love to do into a money-making venture.

Here’s are some ideas for turning your interests into money.

Provide Services in Your Community

Everyone has things they are good at, and everyone has things they cannot do, or don’t care to. If you can find people, either locally or online, who can benefit from the things you are good at and enjoy, you have a recipe for making money from your interests.

Cooking or Baking

Are you the one everyone asks to bring a dessert to the potluck? Or is there one dish you’re known for that has everyone drooling? Maybe it’s time to turn that specialty into cash.

If people comment on your elaborate birthday cakes, you could easily start making them for profit. If cookies are your thing, invest in some cookie cutters in unique shapes, sharpen your decorating skills and then put the word out that you’re baking for hire. You could even create care packages for new college students or those recovering from an illness, or gift boxes for birthdays and holidays.

If cooking is more up your alley, consider creating homemade meals for delivery. For those who are just too busy to cook or cannot prepare meals, being able to purchase fresh or frozen meals locally can be a big help.

Pet Sitting or Training

Pet owners often need someone to care for their pet when they cannot. If you’re a pet lover with extra time on your hands, you could cash in by walking dogs while owners are at work, or caring for all kinds of pets while the owners are away. If you have trained dogs in the past, you can offer your services for that as well.

Gardening

Digging in the dirt is therapy for some people, but not for everyone. Yet everyone wants to have a nice-looking yard. If you’re an expert gardener, your neighbors and friends may be willing to hire you to make their yards look as nice as yours. Knowing which plants to well in the soil native to your area, and which ones can thrive in the temperatures in your region will help you know what plants to recommend. Your gardener’s eye for color, texture and height will help you map out the best layout for a garden.

Home Organizing

If you are a devotee of the old adage, a place for everything and everything in its place, a home organizing business may be right for you. You could offer to organize garages, home offices, pantries, playrooms and more. Working with families to set up storage systems for their ‘stuff’ will help keep them organized, but you can always schedule periodic check-ins to see if their storage and organizing needs have changed.

Home Repairs

Every homeowner knows that there are dozens of little things around a house that need repair at any given time, yet not every homeowner knows how – or has the time – to do these things themselves. Changing locks, repairing siding, and adding insulation to a basement or attic are jobs that many people don’t want to tackle, but they’re easy enough for someone with the right skills. There’s a big market for small jobs that professional contractors don’t want to take, but someone who’s handy could stay very busy. Changing locks, repairing siding, and adding insulation to a basement or attic are jobs that many people don’t want to tackle, but they’re easy enough for someone with the right skills.

Music Lessons

If singing or playing an instrument is your interest, you could provide lessons to others to teach them what you know. Lessons can be provided in person or virtually, one on one or in groups, to children or adults. If you have a piano or drum set of your own, you could offer lessons in your home. Otherwise, you could go to the student’s home or some other location.

Take Advantage of Social Media

If doing these things for others isn’t the right fit for you, try sharing your talents on TikTok or in YouTube videos. Using your smartphone, and maybe a ring light and microphone if you really want to get fancy, you can record videos of yourself doing what you love to do. Offer advice to those who are trying to do these things at home, and explain each step that you are taking.

Post your videos on social media and ask your friends and family to comment on them, like them, and share them with their networks. Having a series of videos will help with your exposure.

You could even do a podcast about your areas of expertise. You can talk about what you’re doing as you do it, or just describe the steps to take to get the desired result. If you know others who have similar interests, you can interview them as a guest on your podcast.

Cooks and bakers can provide tutorials on how to decorate a birthday cake or make that perfect risotto. Pet lovers might demonstrate the best way to trim your dog’s nails or how to train your cat to a litterbox. If gardening is your thing, you can demonstrate how to transplant mature plantings or trim your rose bushes. A video on how to replace a window or repair a hole in drywall would certainly be helpful. And beginner piano or drum lessons are a natural. If your tutorials catch on, you may be able to secure sponsorship deals or influencer contracts.

Now that you know what you can do to bring in some extra income, you need to know how to get the word out. Posting on social media is a great way to start, whether you plan to offer your services in person or virtually. Also be sure to tell your friends and family what you’re doing and ask them to spread the word. It may not happen overnight, but eventually people will find out about your talents and be willing to pay for them.

