As such, it’s never too early to start teaching children about money. Here, Rainey provides some practical ways that parents can start to engage their children with money and start building healthy financial habits for the future.

Research from the University of Cambridge shows that our approach to money is largely set by the age of seven.

“Kids develop many of their adult behaviours when they are under the age of 10,” says Will Rainey, founder of Blue Tree Savings, a family finance resource to help parents teach their children about money. “It’s these habits that are likely to determine their future financial well-being, so it’s important we help them form great money habits when they are young.”

From educating children on the most basic rules of wealth to having age-appropriate conversations about money, this Wealth With Sophia column provides practical tips on how parents can help their kids develop healthy financial habits to last a lifetime

There are three simple rules of wealth that can serve as the starting point to talking to children about money:

1) Spend less than you earn or spend less than you receive

2) Invest what you save

3) Be patient

It’s key that children learn and understand these rules as young as possible so that they become a habit.

For many parents, an easy starting point is providing a weekly allowance. However, how can you best use that weekly allowance to teach children some basic financial principles?

Using the allowance, suggest your child divide it into three different jars: a spending jar, a saving jar, and an investing jar. Sit down together and discuss how much money to put in each jar every week. This is important to instil in them the importance of saving and investing their money from a young age.

This simple exercise helps children understand the concept of money and how to manage it. They learn to think about money in terms of saving and investing for the future, not just spending it on toys and treats in the present.