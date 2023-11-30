If you’re not sure how to sell your scrap and make money in Lethal Company, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Lethal Company sees players collecting and selling scrap to make money, which they can then use to upgrade their gear. However, it’s not an easy job, as monsters lurk around every corner, waiting to make your life a living hell. So, we thought we’d help by making the process of selling your scrap and making a ton of money as easy as possible. Below, we outline exactly how you sell your goods, as well as the best tips for making the most money in Lethal Company.

How to Sell Scrap in Lethal Company

To sell scrap in Lethal Company, you need to go to the terminal at the back of your ship, type “moons” and then “the company building” before landing your ship. Once you’ve done that, leave your ship, place the items you wish to sell on the shop’s counter and ring the bell. It is quite an involved process, so we’ve broken it down into easy steps for you below:

Head to the terminal on the right at the back of your ship

Type “moons” and hit enter

Then type “the company building” and hit enter

Finally, type “confirm” before hitting enter

Go to the screen to your left and pull the lever to land the ship

Leave your ship and go to the shop

Press E to place the items you want to sell on the counter

Ring the bell a few times

You’ll be paid

This is the terminal you need to use to travel to the shop.

Credit – Dot Esports

When Should You Sell Your Scrap in Lethal Company?

You should always try to sell your scrap on the third day in Lethal Company. The value of your scrap increases the fewer days that remain before you need to meet your quota. So, by waiting until the last minute, you’ll be paid more by the company. The value of items is broken down like this:

You are paid 30% of the item value on Day 1

You’re paid 77% of the item value on Day 2

You are paid 100% of the item value on Day 3

Credit – TheViperian

So, it is definitely better to sell your goods after waiting a few days, as that way you’ll make the most amount of profit from them. It is also important to note that the creature living inside the shop can take one of your crewmates as well as the items for sale. It’s just a fun way of punishing you even more for simply doing your job.

How to Make More Money in Lethal Company

To make the most amount of money in Lethal Company, you should focus on collecting the most valuable items, only target the most dangerous moons, distribute the loot amongst your teammates, and recover your teammates’ bodies. We’ll break down why these and other steps are the best ways of making the most money in Lethal Company below:

Collect the most valuable items. Because scrap will quickly fill up your inventory, it’s worth only focusing on the most valuable items. That way, you’ll ensure to make the most money for the amount of time spent looting.

Because scrap will quickly fill up your inventory, it’s worth only focusing on the most valuable items. That way, you’ll ensure to make the most money for the amount of time spent looting. Only target the most dangerous moons. After searching for moons to explore, pick the third cluster with the Rend, Dine, and Titan moons. These have the best loot of any in the game, although they are host to the most dangerous enemies. However, the trade-off is worth it, and will see your bank balance skyrocket in no time!

After searching for moons to explore, pick the third cluster with the Rend, Dine, and Titan moons. These have the best loot of any in the game, although they are host to the most dangerous enemies. However, the trade-off is worth it, and will see your bank balance skyrocket in no time! Don’t visit flooded or stormy moons. Before you visit a moon, you’ll be able to see what its weather is like. If it’s stormy or flooded, it’s not worth visiting, as the increased water levels can result in your entire crew drowning.

Before you visit a moon, you’ll be able to see what its weather is like. If it’s stormy or flooded, it’s not worth visiting, as the increased water levels can result in your entire crew drowning. Distribute the loot amongst your teammates. Trying to carry all the loot yourself is a fool’s errand and will only slow you down. Make sure to distribute the loot between all members of your team, especially if you encounter a dangerous enemy.

Trying to carry all the loot yourself is a fool’s errand and will only slow you down. Make sure to distribute the loot between all members of your team, especially if you encounter a dangerous enemy. Make sure to recover your teammates’ bodies. You will get fined if any of your crewmates die. However, that fine is waived if you can bring back the body.

This is everything you need to know about selling your items and making money in Lethal Company. For more guides just like this one, be sure to check out our Games Hub.